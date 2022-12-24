Man United Want To Sign Joao Felix As Ronaldo’s Replacement But Arsenal Ahead In Race

Portuguese football star Joao Felix is being heavily linked with reports claiming that Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the 23-year-old. It is understood that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are keen on signing Felix after losing Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury. At the same time, Manchester United are reportedly seeing Felix as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to let Joao Felix leave to join a Premier League club in the winter transfer window in January. Although there would be no contractual option to buy him, Atletico will let the player go as long as the Financial Fair Play costs in his current contract are covered in full. It is pertinent to mention that Felix joined the La Liga club in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €126million.

Joao Felix has played 129 games so far for Atletico Madrid

Under the seven-year contract, Felix's salary is €18m a season. It is also being said that Atletico wants a loan fee of £8m, in addition to his salary which is being paid in full. It was also reported that Felix has been unhappy at Atletico for more than a year now and is struggling under Diego Simeone’s management. Felix has made 129 appearances for Atletico Madrid so far and has found the back of the net on 33 occasions.

Moreover, Felix was one of the main men for the Ronaldo-led Portugal team at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He scored in Portugal’s opening game at the marquee football event and helped the team defeat Ghana by 3-2. He scored twice during the Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

'I don’t feel that pressure to always pass the ball to Cristiano'

He is being linked with a possible move to United for a few months now. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Ronaldo made headlines for his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he labeled several allegations against United. This led to the player and club mutually deciding to terminate his contract.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, speaking about playing with Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s quarterfinal game against Morocco, Felix said, “For my part, I don’t feel that pressure to always pass the ball to Cristiano. When he’s giving things that others don’t. If he’s on the pitch, we play differently because he brings things to the game. It is not by playing or not playing that the team will play better or worse."