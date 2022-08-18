Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo Cautioned By Merseyside Police Over Goodison Park Incident

Manchester United's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by the Merseyside Police after he smashed a young Everton fan's mobile in April during the last Premier League season. Soon after the incident, the Portuguese international himself apologised for the same, while the Merseyside Police began their investigation. After investigating the matter, the Merseyside Police released a statement where they cautioned the Portuguese international.

Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by Merseyside Police

After an investigation into the matter, the Merseyside Police released a statement that read, "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage. The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, 9 April. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."

While the investigation was taking place, Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media to apologise to the fan and invited him to watch a Premier League match at Old Trafford. "It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

The incident took place following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in April. While Ronaldo apologized for the incident and also invited the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford, reports claim that the invitation to watch the game was declined by the fan.

Ronaldo claims media spreading 'lies' about his future

Amid Manchester United's disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign, the spotlight has been on Cristiano Ronaldo, with several reports claiming that the Portuguese international is keen on leaving the club. As the speculations and rumours continue regarding Ronaldo's future, the 37-year-old took to Instagram and said, "They will know the truth when they interview me in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."