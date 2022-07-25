Man Utd Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Club In New Twist To CR7's Transfer Saga: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga continues to bring in new twists with the latest report stating that Manchester United has finally made their decision on the future of their talisman player. Ronaldo has been demanding his way out of Old Trafford to play in Champions League football which Man Utd will be unable to offer this season. The club has finally decided to allow the Portuguese international to leave but on one condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Will Portuguese footballer leave Old Trafford?

Cristiano Ronaldo has still not returned to training after being granted time off for personal family reasons. According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are willing to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo on a year-long loan deal but on one condition. As per the report the club wants to trigger the one-year extension clause on Ronaldo’s contract. As per the report United have had no concrete offers for Ronaldo who has a current market value of £27million based on calculations

If the club does manage to do that the 37-year-old will be returning to Manchester United for the 2023/24 season for his final season with the Red Devils. After finishing sixth last season, Manchester United under new manager Erik Ten Hag will be eyeing a top-four finish allowing a return to the UEFA Champions League. According to the Times report, Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to offload Antoine Griezmann to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football news: Cristiano Ronaldo ready to take pay cut

According to a Daily Star report quoting Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes is now making sure potential suitors know his client is willing to reduce his wage by 30% to force his way out of Old Trafford. As per the report, the Man United star is willing to take a hit on his reported £485,000-per-week wages to achieve that. The likes of Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich were all linked with Ronaldo's transfer only for the deals to fall through.

Coming to Ronaldo's performance last season the forward finished the season with 24 goals scored across all competitions but failed to lead Manchester United to a top-four finish in the Premier League, meaning they missed out on Champions League football for the upcoming season.