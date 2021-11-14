Man Utd Expects Ronaldo To Persuade Zidane To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Reports

Speculations of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked as the manager of Manchester United have been doing rounds for the last few weeks as the 'Red Devils' have only managed to register five wins in the ongoing 2021/22 Premier League season.

Lately, it has been learnt that Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly planning to persuade former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Solskjaer.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo planning to bring Zinedine Zidane onboard?

According to reports in the Sunday Times, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are trying their level best to persuade Zinedine Zidane to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. At the same time, since Zidane is in the good books of two of Manchester United's star players - Cristiano Ronaldo & Raphael Varane - things could get smoother for the 13-time Premier League winners to bring the Frenchman on board. The 1998 World Cup winner had coached both Ronaldo and Raphael Varane during their time at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most accomplished football managers having coached Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles and two LaLiga triumphs.

Will CR7 bid adieu to the Red Devils?

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking still remains a mystery, earlier this week, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could part ways with Manchester United if the club continues to showcase underwhelming performances going forward.

According to the reports in the Express, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could demand an exit from Old Trafford should the team continue to come up with underwhelming performances. It is to be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute goals on a few occasions have ended up saving the 'Red Devils' from precarious situations this season, mostly in the UEFA Champions League. As of now, the 13-time Premier League winners have not sealed a Champions League knockout berth and are currently placed at the sixth position in the EPL 2021/22 points table with just five wins from 11 matches including four losses and 17 points to their tally.

A report by Spanish newspaper Marca further states that in case Manchester United end up missing out on UEFA Champions League 2022/23 qualification by failing to finish in the Top 4 of the ongoing Premier League season, Cristiano Ronaldo would be forced to make a move elsewhere.