Man Utd Extends Cristiano Ronaldo's Leave; Player Set To Miss Pre-season Tour: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to return to Manchester United camp for his pre-season training and his absence will be felt by his teammates as they depart for their pre-season tour. According to an ESPN report, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad that will be travelling to Thailand and Australia. The Portuguese forward is reportedly desperate to move away from the club in search of the Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss the pre-season tour

The 37-year-old is currently with his family amid transfer rumours linking him to some major European clubs. However, the report states that Ronaldo has been granted more time to deal with a "family issue" to the uncertainty over his future which only adds to the uncertainty over his future with the club. The situation still remains unclear if he will participate at all on their summer tour to Thailand and Australia. Manchester United are scheduled to face Liverpool in Thailand on July 12, following which, they will be heading to Australia to play pre-season matches against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. before returning back on July 25.

Chelsea make a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United deal was for just two years after leaving Italian giants Juventus. However, the homecoming did not prove to be a great one with Man Utd finishing sixth finish in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the Champions League. With Ronaldo wanting to move away from Old Trafford, Chelsea are reportedly in pursuit of the former Real Madrid star with the club's co-owner Todd Boehly and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes having a discussion. According to Football Insider, Chelsea is preparing to submit a £14 million bid with The Athletic reporting that Ronaldo has asked the club to permit him to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer in the transfer window.

Besides Chelsea, the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli are also interested in signing him. However Manchester United has made it clear that Ronaldo is not for sale with one year left in his contract and it will ve interesting to see whether they manage to keep their superstar at the club or decide to leave him.