Man Utd Fixtures: Complete List Of Manchester United's Premier League 2022/23 Matches

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the fixture list for the 2022/23 season, with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 to kickstart the new campaign. The new season will begin earlier than usual due to the break between 12/13 November and 26 December for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, the season will end on May 28, 2023, with all the 10 games of the final gameweek played simultaneously. Below is the complete Manchester United fixtures list for the new campaign.

Manchester United fixtures for 2022/23 Premier League season

Date Fixtures August 7 Brighton (H) August 13 Brentford (A) August 20 Liverpool (H) August 27 Southampton (A) August 30 Leicester City (A) September 3 Arsenal (H) September 10 Crystal Palace (A) September 17 Leeds United (H) October 1 Man City (A) October 8 Everton (A) October 15 Newcastle (H) October 19 Tottenham (H) October 22 Chelsea (A) October 29 West Ham (H) November 5 Aston Villa (A) November 12 Fulham (A) December 26 Nottingham Forest (H) December 31 Wolves (A) January 2 Bournemouth (H) January 14 Man City (H) January 21 Arsenal (A) February 4 Crystal Palace (H) February 11 Leeds United (A) February 18 Leicester City (H) February 25 Brentford (H) March 4 Liverpool (A) March 11 Southampton (H) March 18 Brighton (A) April 1 Newcastle United (A) April 8 Everton (H) April 15 Nottingham Forest (A) April 22 Chelsea (H) April 25 Tottenham Hotspur (A) April 29 Aston Villa (H) May 6 West Ham (A) May 13 Wolves (H) May 20 Bournemouth (A) May 28 Fulham (H)

Man Utd's hope for 2022/23 Premier League season

Under the new leadership of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United and the club's fans will hope for a better 2022/23 season after a disappointing campaign this time around. Despite improving their squad significantly last season by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils could only manage to finish sixth and qualify for the UEFA Europa League as a result.

The Red Devils have not yet announced any new signing for the summer yet and it remains to be seen how they go about things in the transfer window this year.