Last Updated:

Man Utd Fixtures: Complete List Of Manchester United's Premier League 2022/23 Matches

Manchester United have announced the fixture list for the 2022/23 season, with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion to kickstart the new campaign.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League fixtures list

Image: AP


Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the fixture list for the 2022/23 season, with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 to kickstart the new campaign. The new season will begin earlier than usual due to the break between 12/13 November and 26 December for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, the season will end on May 28, 2023, with all the 10 games of the final gameweek played simultaneously. Below is the complete Manchester United fixtures list for the new campaign.

Manchester United fixtures for 2022/23 Premier League season

Date

 Fixtures
August 7

Brighton (H)
August 13

Brentford (A)
August 20

Liverpool (H)
August 27

Southampton (A)
August 30

Leicester City (A)
September 3

Arsenal (H)
September 10

Crystal Palace (A)

September 17

Leeds United (H)
October 1

Man City (A)

October 8

Everton (A)

October 15

Newcastle (H)

October 19

Tottenham (H)

October 22

Chelsea (A)
October 29

West Ham (H)
November 5

Aston Villa (A)
November 12

Fulham (A)
December 26

Nottingham Forest (H)
December 31

Wolves (A)
January 2

Bournemouth (H)

January 14

Man City (H)
January 21

Arsenal (A)
February 4

Crystal Palace (H)

February 11

Leeds United (A)
February 18

Leicester City (H)
February 25

Brentford (H)
March 4

Liverpool (A)
March 11

Southampton (H)
March 18

Brighton (A)
April 1

Newcastle United (A)
April 8

Everton (H)
April 15

Nottingham Forest (A)
April 22

Chelsea (H)
April 25

Tottenham Hotspur (A)
April 29

Aston Villa (H)
May 6

West Ham (A)
May 13

Wolves (H)
May 20

Bournemouth (A)
May 28

Fulham (H)

Man Utd's hope for 2022/23 Premier League season

Under the new leadership of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United and the club's fans will hope for a better 2022/23 season after a disappointing campaign this time around. Despite improving their squad significantly last season by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils could only manage to finish sixth and qualify for the UEFA Europa League as a result.

READ | Premier League 2022/23 fixtures released: Haaland could make EPL debut vs West Ham, Man United vs Liverpool in August

The Red Devils have not yet announced any new signing for the summer yet and it remains to be seen how they go about things in the transfer window this year.

READ | From Erling Haaland to Darwin Nunez: List of top Premier League transfers completed so far
READ | BBC apologises & blames trainee for ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ ticker on live TV
READ | Manchester United confirm midfielder Paul Pogba's departure; 'We wish him all the best'
Tags: Manchester United, Premier League, Man Utd
First Published:
COMMENT