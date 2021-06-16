Man Utd Fixtures: How Fans Reacted To 2021-22 Premier League Fixtures Release

The new Premier League schedule has been announced, and Manchester United fans are visibly excited heading into the season. The Red Devils finished a distant second behind title winners Manchester City. Still, there is a sense of optimism amongst the fans that the team are heading in the right direction and can mount a serious challenge this time around. Here's a look at the Premier League fixtures 2021-22 for the Red Devils and the Man Utd fixtures to watch out for.

When does Premier League season start? Man Utd fixtures, Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Manchester United will begin their new Premier League campaign at home when they host arch-rivals and Marcelo Bielsa's impressive Leeds United. The first few games are favourable for the Red Devils, but the new Premier League schedule gets tricky for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side when they enter October. A seven-game stretch could prove to be pivotal to their season, with the run starting with a game against Leicester City away from home. They will then face off against arch-rivals Liverpool at home before making a trip to North London to face Tottenham.



There is no respite with Manchester City waiting at Old Trafford before a trip to newly-promoted Watford. Man United will remain in London and take on 2020-21 Champions League winners Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before returning home to host Arsenal. The run of seven games features games against five of their fellow 'Big Six' sides, along with Leicester City, who have threatened for Champions League qualification and won the FA Cup last year. The list is further compounded by Champions League fixtures, with the Red Devils set to have at least three European games sandwiched between these games. A similar fixture run sees the Red Devils face off against Leicester City, Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Tottenham in five consecutive weeks.

Man United fans were worried about the run of games and believed that the Premier League dealt them a cruel hand. The supporters believe that the run of games will decide the season at the club, and it will be key for Solskjaer to try and win as many points as possible in that stretch. Fans were hopeful that Man United could get a good start and carry the momentum into the "scary" October and November fixtures. Fans meanwhile also pressed the club to sign elite players, suggesting that the season depends on how the Glazers invest in the market. As per Man Utd transfer news latest, the Red Devils are closing in signing Jadon Sancho and Kieran Trippier, while Tom Heaton is scheduled to join this week. Raphael Varane and Pau Torres have also been linked with the club as Solskjaer looks to add more quality to his side.



The @premierleague killed us in October and November.



They always do this type of nonsense #MUFC pic.twitter.com/v1guzQfspV — PMLEGEND™ Esq.🇯🇲 👨🏾‍⚖️🌹 🅴 (@PMLEGEND) June 16, 2021

We should take advantage of our first 8 fixtures before October. If we get 8 wins or maybe 7 it will boost our confidence — OLIVIA 🔰 (@UtdOlivia) June 16, 2021

these games will define the season pic.twitter.com/IskGbqgiOE — ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) June 16, 2021



Man United fixtures for the new Premier League season

4th August - Leeds United (H)

21st August - Southampton (A)

28th August - Wolves (A)

11th September - Newcastle (H)

18th September - West Ham (A)

25th September - Aston Villa (H)

2nd October - Everton (H)

16th October - Leicester (A)

23rd October - Liverpool (H)

30th October - Tottenham (A)

6th November - Man City (H)

20th November - Watford (A)

27th November - Chelsea (A)

30th November - Arsenal (H)

4th December - Crystal Palace (H)

11th December - Norwich (A)

14th December - Brentford (A)

18th December - Brighton (H)

26th December - Newcastle (A)

28th December - Burnley (H)

1st January - Wolves (H)

15th January - Aston Villa (A)

22nd January - West Ham (H)

8th February - Burnley (A)

12th February - Southampton (H)

19th February - Leeds United (A)

26th February - Watford (H)

5th March - Man City (A)

12th March - Tottenham (H)

19th March - Liverpool (A)

2nd April - Leicester (H)

9th April - Everton (A)

16th April - Norwich (H)

23rd April - Arsenal (A)

30th April - Brentford (H)

7th May - Brighton (A)

15th May - Chelsea (H)

22nd May - Crystal Palace (A)

