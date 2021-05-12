Man Utd Icon Sir Alex Ferguson Wrote 'Goodbye Letters' To Family After Brain Haemorrhage

Legendary former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly wrote heartbreaking 'goodbye letters' to his family after his terrifying brain haemorrhage in May 2018. The Scotsman reportedly prepared for the worst with the possibility of leaving behind his beloved wife Cathy, his three sons, and grandchildren. He was given a mere 20 percent chance of survival but has made a steady recovery ever since undergoing emergency surgery. Here is more on the Sir Alex Ferguson brain haemorrhage incident and the latest Sir Alex Ferguson health update -

Man Utd great Sir Alex Ferguson penned 'goodby letters' to his family?

According to reports from The Guardian, Sir Alex Ferguson wrote heartbreaking goodbye letters to his family as he feared the worst following his brain haemorrhage three years ago. The 79-year-old was admitted to the hospital in May 2018 and fought for his life after undergoing emergency surgery. He spent several days in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester and penned letters to his loved ones during his stint in the medical room.

While speaking to The Guardian, Sir Alex's son, Jason, said that the iconic United boss wrote letters to his family in case he never saw them again. "He (Ferguson) had written to my mum, to me, my brothers and all his grandchildren. They were, basically, goodbye letters," explained Jason, who directed 'Never Give In' — a documentary on his father's life.

Sir Alex Ferguson brain haemorrhage: Sir Alex Ferguson health now

By his own admission, Ferguson was terrified of losing his memory and, although these fears were allayed, he came round after the operation unable to speak. Following his recovery, the Man United legend spoke to reporters and said, "You're looking out of the hospital window and you're saying 'I wonder how many more sunny days I'm ever going to see again?'

The legendary Man Utd manager added, "I found that difficult. Then I lost my voice, I just couldn't get a word out. That was terrifying, absolutely terrifying. Everything was going through my mind – 'is my memory going to be back and am I ever going to speak again?' But the speech therapist came in every day and she was phenomenal. She had me writing down all the names of my family and my players."

Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League record: Manchester United Premier League titles under Fergie

Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in world football, Ferguson guided Man United to a record 13 Premier league titles during his stint at the club. He helped United to two Champions League titles as well. He stayed in the Old Trafford hot-seat for 26 years and won a total of 38 trophies before retiring in 2013. The Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League record is the stuff of legends, which is something unlikely to ever be broken by the current Man Utd team.

