Man Utd Legend Andy Cole Gets Emotional While Sharing Tough Kidney Transplant Story

Former Manchester United star Andy Cole has opened up on his struggle in fighting against his kidney ailment. The Manchester United legend contracted a virus while on a club tour in 2015 as its ambassador, after which he fell severely ill. The former England international claimed he considered giving up during the course of his treatment.

Also Read | Manchester United granted permission to trial safe standing at Old Trafford

Andy Cole kidney transplant: Legend still struggles with daily activities

Happy birthday, Andy Cole (@vancole9)! You can follow him – one of our greatest ever strikers – at @vancole9. #mufc pic.twitter.com/0oZ6NVT4DN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 15, 2013

Andy Cole revealed that he suffered kidney failure, due to which he underwent a transplant in 2017. His nephew stepped forward, donating his kidney to the former Manchester United star. However, Cole has revealed that he still struggles with his daily activities due to the illness.

Andy Cole kidney transplant: Cole says he often feels like giving up

While speaking to The Guardian, Andy Cole claimed that he feels like giving up many times, not just on life, but on every other thing. It has become difficult for him to live a normal life, said Cole, stating that he was struggling with health issues until last Wednesday.

Also Read | Manchester United's legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson keeps well in coronavirus lockdown

Andy Cole kidney transplant: Cole says last five years have been difficult

Andy Cole shed light on the time when he was first diagnosed with a kidney ailment. The Manchester United legend revealed that he wasn't aware of how things got complicated for him, describing it as something that happened out of the blue. He asserted that he began conceding defeat, thinking that it just wasn't his day. The last five years have been like a storm for the football legend, however, that hasn't stopped him from initiating the Andy Cole Fund to help those in a similar situation.

Also Read | Manchester United chief Ed Woodward rules out 'delusion' of big-money signings

Andy Cole kidney transplant: Andy Cole Manchester United career

Amid the Andy Cole kidney transplant reports, here's a brief look at the legend's Manchester United career. The Andy Cole Manchester United career lasted eight seasons, from 1994 to 2002. During his time at Old Trafford, he won five Premier League titles, along with the famous Champions League triumph in 1999. He made a total of 275 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 121 goals in all.

Also Read | Ed Woodward cautions Manchester United fans, says transfer spending will decrease