Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Hilariously Sneaks Out Post Chelsea Game With Jacket Over Head

After the match between Chelsea and West Ham on Sunday, former Manchester United legend Gary Neville attempted to exit the Stamford Bridge Stadium without being recognised by fans. Neville posted a video of his adventurous feat on his official Instagram account. In the footage, he can be seen wearing a jacket over his head and attempting to avoid being recognised by rival fans. The 47-year-old also provided a running commentary throughout his "Operation Exit The Bridge".

"Trying to get out of Chelsea [versus] West Ham, this is what it's like. Little bit of a fan cam. West Ham fans joining us. Oh dear. We're forever blowing bubbles - there you go. How to escape a Premier League football game. I couldn't have done this 10 years ago, I think I'd have been battered! But you've got to go with the people haven't you. Always nice to see the police," Neville said.

Neville stepped on a taxi bike and departed the venue after successfully dodging the supporters, who failed to notice him with his jacket over his head. He replaced the jacket with a helmet and appeared to be on his way to the airport to leave the city. While riding his bike, Neville asked his Instagram followers how they felt about his little operation, whether they liked it or not.

"At Chelsea you always get picked up at the Butchers Hook. Alan! Here's my man, watch this! And I'm away. Beautiful, eh? What an operation. Liked that, didn't you? It's dead posh around here by the way as well. Can't do that at every ground," Neville added as he exited the stadium premises on a taxi bike.

After retiring from football, Neville became a football pundit and was commentating on the Chelsea vs. West Ham match on Sunday. Christian Pulisic's last-minute goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory in the Premier League match.

Neville's career

As far as Neville is concerned, the former right-back played football for England for more than 10 years, representing his country at three European Championships and two World Cups from 1995 to 2007. Neville remains the most-capped right-back for the Three Lions. He also represented Manchester United from 1992 to 2011 and appeared for the club in 400 matches.

Image: GaryNeville/Instagram