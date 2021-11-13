Man Utd Legend Makes Big Statement On Club Captain Maguire: 'He Has Been A Disgrace'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was shown very little sympathy by football enthusiasts after he scored a goal against Albania to help his team secure an early lead in a World Cup qualifier game on Friday. The English defender touched his ears and did a knee slide near the corner post to celebrate his goal. Maguire is now facing backlash on social media, with some labelling his celebration "embarrassing" in regards to his below-par performances across matches building up to Friday's World Cup qualifier.

Amongst those who lashed out at Maguire for his celebration is former Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who was one of the first persons to call it "embarrassing". Keane, while speaking on ITV, said, "He [Maguire] thinks he's shutting the critics up. But I think It's embarrassing. He's been a disgrace the last couple of months for Manchester United. He thinks if he scores there, he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing." Former footballers Ian Wright and Jermain Defoe also slammed Maguire for the celebration, saying it was uncalled for.

Maguire scoring and celebrating the way he did against Albania (at best ranked 70th in world football) is like Tyson Fury knocking out a flyweight journeyman and jumping on all 4 corners of the ring screaming 'i am the greatest', as Keane said 'embarrassing'. #ENGALB pic.twitter.com/Xak1ApJQjM — Ian James (@Hawkeyethenoo71) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Maguire, who has not performed up to his full potential despite being the mainstay in Manchester United's defence for the past two years, said his celebration was not directed towards anyone. After the game against Albania, the centre-back said, "No, it wasn’t directed at anyone. It was a knee slide, obviously, I put my hands on my ears, but of course, it’s not." In his 10 appearances for United, Maguire has blocked just 1 shot and has been part of 52 recoveries. His cross accuracy has also dipped from 33% in the 2020/21 season to 0% this year.

England vs Albania

Maguire scored the goal in the ninth minute to help England take an early lead over Albania. England striker Harry Kane dealt a humiliating blow to Albania after he scored a hat-trick in the first 45 minutes of the game. Jordan Henderson scored the fifth goal for England in the 28th minute. All five goals were scored even before the players left for a break after the end of the first half. England won the game 5-0 to move to the top of the table in Group I of World Cup qualifiers.

Image: ManchesterUnited/Twitter