Man Utd Legend Wayne Rooney Couldn't Handle Alcohol, Couldn't Stop Affairs, Says Ferguson

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney emerged as one of the top midfielders of his era, wreaking havoc alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League more than a decade ago. The former England international despite his on-field exploits, had some serious issues when it came to conducting himself off the field. Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that the former midfielder could not handle alcohol consumption and could not stay aloof from affairs with women despite being married to Coleen Rooney since 2008.

Sir Alex Ferguson speaks on Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney's drinking issues, affairs

Alastair Campbell, in his newly released diaries as quoted by The Sun, has divulged details about his interaction with Sir Alex Ferguson on Wayne Rooney back during the Man United days. Campbell claims that Ferguson was a bit 'down' while speaking about the former Man United midfielder. "The papers had been full of Rooney and prostitutes," he writes.

Campbell asked Ferguson about his next course of action on helping his player improve his conduct and behaviour off the field. But the Scottish tactician's response wasn't any positive, as he insisted he could do nothing about it. Ferguson was of the view that Rooney should have been the last guy to get a drink.

Ferguson reveals his worst fear due to Rooney's conduct

Campbell also went to the extent of revealing Ferguson's worst fear at Man United. The legendary manager feared that Rooney's attitude might trigger a mass exodus of players from Old Trafford. As per Ferguson, the former England star would often infuriate his teammates by attempting to control and impose his thoughts over them.

Though Ferguson's fear did not turn out to be true. Instead, it was the Scottish tactician who decided to part ways with Man Utd after the conclusion of the 2012-13 season. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old went on to continue until 2017 before his return to Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney career stats with Man United

Despite the many controversies off the field, Rooney continued with his exceptional performances with the Red Devils. Having spent 13 seasons at Old Trafford, the 35-year-old legend managed 559 appearances in all. He scored an astonishing 253 goals for the Premier League heavyweights.

Following his exceptional time at Man United, Rooney went on to mark a sensational return to his boyhood club Everton in July 2017. Brief stints with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit DC United and Championship side Derby County followed before he decided to hang up his boots in January this year. He is currently managing Derby County.

