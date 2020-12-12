Man Utd Manager Proclaims 'want The Team To Start Well' Against City In Manchester Derby

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that he wants his side to start well against arch-rivals Manchester City when the two sides lock horns in the Manchester derby at the Old Trafford on Saturday. At the same time, United will also be looking to overcome their recent UEFA Champions League group game loss against the German club RB Leipzig earlier this week.

According to Solskjaer if his side succeeds in putting pressure on Man City right from the beginning, then the home team have a chance to come out on top.

'We wanna get on the front foot straight away: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Of course, we wanna get on the front foot straight away and score goals as they do impact the games. When you get the first goal in a game, it is easier so that is something we want to get to. We want to get off to a good start," Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference. "We can defend better from the front. We have scored quite a few goals in the 10 games as well so that's been the nature of United over the years that's been many-many goals. We wanna defend maybe high rope, of course, we got paid back during mid-week," he added.

At the same time, the Man U manager also expressed disappointment after the team's Champions League hopes were dashed this season as they went down to RB Leipzig by a 3-2 margin during their Group H encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.

"We were disappointed on Tuesday night, it was just natural. We really wanted to go through that tournament now the reality is we are not. We just gonna move on. It was a tight group, we decided by the fine-margin in most of the games. The focus has been on this game and the Manchester derby which is what you want players to get on to straight away. Probably, the best game you could ask for after such a disappointment because it does stick in your system," Solskjaer said.

As a result of this loss, the 'Red Devils' have failed to progress to the Round of 16 this year.

The Manchester Derby

The Harry Maguire-led side are currently at the fifth spot in the EPL points table with six wins from 10 games and 19 points in their tally. Their city rivals languish at the ninth position with five wins from 10 matches with 18 points in their tally.

