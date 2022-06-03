Man Utd Star Cristiano Ronaldo Says He 'doesn't Follow Records But The Records Follow' Him

Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo in a bold claim said that he does not follow records but records follow him. Speaking at Manchester United's show 'Players Diaries' the 37-year-old said that records are still coming to him naturally and he still continues to have passion for the game. Talking about his secret to success, Cristiano stated that it is his hard work and motivation to continue to shine at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo said, "The records, it's coming in a natural way. "I don't follow the records but the records follow me. So it's good. It's still my motivation to carry on. Just working hard. I still love the passion for the game."

🗣️ “I wish him the best and let’s believe that we’re going to win trophies.” @Cristiano shares his thoughts on Erik ten Hag, the club’s incredible support and pre-match nerves ahead of his United return in an unmissable episode of Player Diaries 👀#MUFC | #BringingYouCloser pic.twitter.com/I4ghf0YMuf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

The footballer in his long illustrious career has broken and created several records. The 5 times Balon d'Or winner is the highest goal scorer for Real Madrid with 450 goals across all competitions apart from this the player also has also achieved a unique feat of most appearances in the UEFA team of the year which tallies up to 15. Furthermore, the player is also the all-time highest scorer in UEFA Champions League. Adding, more to the list the Portuguese star is also the only player to score 50+ goals in seven consecutive seasons. Until Real Madrid lifted their 14th UCL, Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to win the European Cup 5 times.

Manchester United expects to better their position with a new manager

After the disastrous season Reds decided to dump their manager and bring in a new one from Ajax. The Portuguese star seemed very excited from the video to play under the new coach Erik Ten Hag. Speaking on the manager who recently arrived in the Red Devils camp straight from the Dutch league Eredivisie, Cristiano said, "I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time, you know. And things need to change the way he wants."

Manchester United thanks to their poor EPL season will be missing the Champions League flight and will play in the Europa League next season. Ronaldo with 24 goals was the highest scorer for the Red Devils this season