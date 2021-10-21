Man Utd Stewards Catch Pitch Invader After He Stuns Cristiano Ronaldo At Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo became a star once again for Manchester United when it mattered the most for them, as he netted a match-winning goal for them during their UEFA Champions League group game against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Even though 'CR7' starred for the 'Red Devils' with a vital goal that eventually earned them an unlikely win, he got the shock of his life when a pitch invader had approached him to congratulate.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided a vital breakthrough for Manchester United in the 81st minute when he succeeded in finding the back of the head with an outstanding header. It eventually turned out to be the decisive goal of the contest as the home team ended up on the winning side with a 3-2 margin.

After the end of the contest, a charged-up Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his team's hard-earned victory with a passionate roar by looking at the television camera, and while the celebrations continued, a die-hard Man U supporter breached the security officials and ran towards Ronaldo while he was heading back to the dressing room. However, the stewards made their presence felt just in time and caught the pitch invader who had reached to the UEFA Euro Cup 2016 winner and also managed to grab the back of his jersey much to the astonishment of the Manchester United icon when he turned behind to figure out what had just happened.

#MUNATA #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/pYMXRNFgaq — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 20, 2021

Manchester United vs Atalanta highlights

Manchester United were at the receiving end during the first half as they already had a two-goal deficit after Croatian central midfielder Mario Pašalić and Turkish center-back Merih Demiral scored a goal each in the 15th and 28th minutes respectively for Atalanta.

Nonetheless, the 'Red Devils' made amends moments after the second half started as star striker Marcus Rashford netted one in the 53rd minute before his England teammate Harry Maguire scored another one in the 75th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo completed the formalities six minutes later as the Old Trafford fans were on their feet after their team staged a remarkable comeback to end up on the winning side.