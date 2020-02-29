Man United Missed Signing Grealish For Just £200,000 In 2012 Despite Rio Ferdinand Dinner

Man United had the chance to sign Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish back in 2012, according to reports in the UK. Man United held talks with the Aston Villa over academy chiefs over Grealish's possible move to Old Trafford and how a Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner almost sealed the deal. However, Aston Villa showed the Englishman their intent on keeping him at Villa Park and offered Jack Grealish a lucrative contract on his birthday.

Possible Jack Grealish transfer to Man United?

Man United are in dire need of a midfielder with leadership qualities amid the transfer talk around Paul Pogba. There is plenty of interest for a Jack Grealish transfer by Manchester United in the summer to boost their midfield department. But Man United may rue the opportunity for failing at a Jack Grealish transfer eight years ago. Man United will have to dig deep in their transfer war chest in order to poach Grealish in the summer but could have recorded a Jack Grealish transfer at £200,000 when he was a schoolboy.

Ex #AVFC boss Alex McLeish revealed Villa pulled out stops to keep Grealish as schoolboy,16, after #MUFC wanted him & he dined on Rio Ferdinand's table at his restaurant. https://t.co/578oD3evej also discussed how to pull off a League Cup final shock after #BCFC 2-1 #AFC in 2011 — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) February 28, 2020

At Rosso, a Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner set the plate for a transfer

Back in 2012, Man United were in the hunt for a Jack Grealish transfer when the 16-year-old was at Aston Villa's academy. At the time, the Grealish family dined along with Man United legend Rio Ferdinand at the former English defenders restaurant - Rosso. Former Aston Villa coach Alex McLeish admitted that Aston Villa put the brakes on the move as then-academy chief Bryan Jones forked the Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner. Villa offered Grealish a tasty contract when he turned 17 and the English midfielder has since made massive strides at his boyhood club.

Latest Man United transfer news regarding Jack Grealish

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is now arguably the club's best player and a lot of clubs in Europe are keeping close tabs on his situation. Man United may still be in the hunt for Grealish but his market value is in millions now.

