Man United Missed Signing Grealish For Just £200,000 In 2012 Despite Rio Ferdinand Dinner

Football News

Man United failed with a Jack Grealish transfer back in 2012 even after dinner with Rio Ferdinand at his restaurant. The Red Devils are still keen on Grealish

Man United

Man United had the chance to sign Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish back in 2012, according to reports in the UK. Man United held talks with the Aston Villa over academy chiefs over Grealish's possible move to Old Trafford and how a Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner almost sealed the deal. However, Aston Villa showed the Englishman their intent on keeping him at Villa Park and offered Jack Grealish a lucrative contract on his birthday. 

ALSO READ: Is Bruno Fernandes Playing Tonight Vs Club Brugge? Man United Europa League Team News

Possible Jack Grealish transfer to Man United?

Man United are in dire need of a midfielder with leadership qualities amid the transfer talk around Paul Pogba. There is plenty of interest for a Jack Grealish transfer by Manchester United in the summer to boost their midfield department. But Man United may rue the opportunity for failing at a Jack Grealish transfer eight years ago. Man United will have to dig deep in their transfer war chest in order to poach Grealish in the summer but could have recorded a Jack Grealish transfer at £200,000 when he was a schoolboy. 

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Mock Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet With 'Gerrard Slip' Chant

At Rosso, a Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner set the plate for a transfer

Back in 2012, Man United were in the hunt for a Jack Grealish transfer when the 16-year-old was at Aston Villa's academy. At the time, the Grealish family dined along with Man United legend Rio Ferdinand at the former English defenders restaurant - Rosso. Former Aston Villa coach Alex McLeish admitted that Aston Villa put the brakes on the move as then-academy chief Bryan Jones forked the Grealish Rio Ferdinand dinner. Villa offered Grealish a tasty contract when he turned 17 and the English midfielder has since made massive strides at his boyhood club.

ALSO READ: Is Paul Pogba Playing Tonight Vs Club Brugge? Man United Star's Injury Update

Latest Man United transfer news regarding Jack Grealish

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is now arguably the club's best player and a lot of clubs in Europe are keeping close tabs on his situation. Man United may still be in the hunt for Grealish but his market value is in millions now. 

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer Rumours: Premier League Return For Emre Can?

