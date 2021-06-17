Man Utd Transfer News: Raphael Varane Bid, Sergio Ramos Future And Latest On Sancho

The Red Devils have kick-started their hunt of landing a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of the club's defence with Man Utd transfer news revealing that the club has submitted its first official bid for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. The Frenchman is expected to leave Los Blancos in the ongoing summer transfer window with a move to Premier League very much on the cards for the defender.

JUST IN: United have made their first offer for Raphael Varane



More here 👇 #mufc https://t.co/8B79jdZjXR pic.twitter.com/ox8XijDlgn — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 17, 2021

Raphael Varane transfer: Red Devils place first bid

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a new centre-back for quite some time with the likes of Ben White, Pau Torres and Raphael Varane rumoured to be a few of the targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are said to have stepped up their pursuit in signing Raphael Varane with Man United transfer news linking them to have placed their first official bid worth around £50million for the Real Madrid defender. However, the LaLiga giants are said to have put a massive £80m price tag on the 28-year-old defender.

The Spanish club will also be eager to focus on settling down their defensive options ahead of the upcoming 21-22 season and look to replace Sergio Ramos with the Spanish defender set to leave Madrid after 16 years. The Blancos captain has been of massive service to Real Madrid with PSG and Manchester City touted to be Sergio Ramos next club. Despite losing Ramos, the huge €901m debt on Los Blancos could see club President Florentino Perez not only steer away from making any marquee signings this summer but also being forced to sell one of their star players.

Man Utd transfer news: Reds linked with multiple signings this summer

Real Madrid are also expected to lose out on one of their most consistent defenders in Varane as the Frenchman is expected to seek a future away from Santiago Bernabeu to make a switch for Old Trafford. He is not the only player from the Spanish capital linked with a move to the Reds Devils with Kieran Trippier transfer news reporting that the English international is also looking to pack his bags and returning to England at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to look at the 30-year-old defender as a backup option for Aaron Wan Bissaka with the Old Trafford outfit seeing their €20m bid being rejected by LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid last week.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for an attacker with Jadon Sancho transfer news linking the Borussia Dortmund attacker with a return to his home country. The former Manchester City star has been a vital cog for the German giants and will be eager for a return to England with United eyeing to complete the €80m worth reported transfer ahead of the 21-22 season.

Image Source: Man United, Varane/Instagram