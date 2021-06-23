Man Utd Transfer News: Raphael Varane, Pau Torres Main Centre-back Targets For Solskjaer

Manchester United are keen to add another centre-back to their squad this summer and the Red Devils have been linked with moves for Raphael Varane and Pau Torres. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of finding a partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence and the LaLiga duo have been touted as potential signings for the summer. As per Man Utd transfer news, it is increasingly likely that the Red Devils sign either of the defenders.

Varane to Man Utd looking increasingly likely, Pau Torres transfer also linked

As per The Athletic, a Raphael Varane transfer away from Real Madrid looks likely this summer with the Frenchman looking for a fresh challenge. The 2018 World Cup winner has courted interest from Premier League trio Man United, Chelsea and Man City, but the Red Devils are considered to be favourites for his signature. The 28-year-old has spent the last decade at the Bernabeu, winning four Champions League titles and the LaLiga title on three occasions. Real Madrid will sanction a Raphael Varane transfer for a fee in the region between £40-£45 million, with the defender having just over 12 months left on his contract. Los Blancos will try to cash in while they can, having lost club captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer. Real Madrid are keen to keep Varane but they will not allow him to run his deal down in order to leave for free in 2022.

Raphaël Varane has so far demonstrated no inclination to discuss fresh terms at Real Madrid. Florentino Perez has made his new head coach Carlo Ancelotti aware that Varane may be sold if the club receive an offer they deem acceptable in this window. #MUFC [@TheAthleticUK] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 23, 2021

While the Red Devils have been considered front runners, Real Madrid are hoping to drum up interest for the Frenchman after the ongoing Euro 2020. Man United have also considered a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres and know that the Spaniard has a £51m release clause in his contract. The Spaniard who has had a standout season with Villarreal and won the Europa League has long been of interest but it is believed that Varane’s added experience and speed would make him a potentially better partner for Maguire. Furthermore, Villarreal have no compulsion to sell the Spanish centre-back, having sealed Champions League qualification. An interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde has also been credited, but the transfer for either Raphael Varane or Pau Torres seems more likely.

🗞️ Although Chelsea and City have informal interest in Raphael Varane, #mufc, at this stage, are the club most likely to try to do a deal for Varane. Several sources in Madrid believe a deal could be feasible for around £40 million to £45 million. [@AdamCrafton_] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 23, 2021

The arrival of either Varane or Torres will see the role of Victor Lindelof change at the club, with the Swedish centre-back making way for the new signing into the XI. Lindelof has been a regular fixture in the backline during Solskjaer's tenure, but the arrival of Varane will see him demote him as a top alternative to both Varane and Harry Maguire instead. The Red Devils are said to not trust Eric Bailly despite him signing a new contract, while Axel Tuanzebe has struggled to cope with life at the highest level due to constant injury setbacks.

Pau Torres stats

Pau Torres has emerged as one of the finest centre backs in Spain and was a key cog in Unai Emery's Villarreal side. The 24-year-old featured in 44 games across all competitions scoring three goals and posting 2 assists as the Yellow Submarine won the Europa League last season. As per fbref, Torres made 0.9 interceptions per game, 1.45 blocks 4.30 clearances per 90 minutes and wins 1.56 aerial duels per game, stylistically matching with Victor Lindelof's skills and playing style.

(Image Courtesy: Varane, Pau Torres Instagram)