Man Utd Veteran Rio Ferdinand Frustrated With Anthony Martial, Claims He's Going Backwards

Manchester United veteran Rio Ferdinand has acknowledged that seeing Anthony Martial perform for Manchester United is upsetting and that the Frenchman is going backwards at the Old Trafford. Martial featured for the Red Devils in the unfortunate 1-1 draw with Southampton but was substituted before the hour mark by Ole Solskjaer after another dismal performance.

Speaking on the show, Vibe With FIVE, Ferdinand expressed disappointment that Martial may not reach his maximum potential with Manchester United and claims that his performances have dropped game by game. Ferdinand is having a hard time dealing with the displays of Martial but reckons he can still turn things around.

“I think the most frustrating thing about him is that he’s actually gone backwards from when he first signed. If you’re a player and you look at when he hit the scene with the two goals against Liverpool and you think to yourself, ‘Wow what have we signed here?’. He’s not really hit those heights since,” said Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand stated that he wants to get in the head of Martial and encourage him to perform better. “As a player, I’d love to be able to get inside his head and spend time with him. Everything thinks they can affect someone with a conversation. You’d be saying to him, ‘Are you actually happy with what you’re doing, are you happy with your trajectory of how it’s going?’. It’s gone here ‘rose up’ and it’s slowly like this [going down],” added Ferdinand.

In the video, Ferdinand also revealed that his former teammate Michael Carrick hailed the Frenchman as one of the best players in the future after seeing his skills in the practice sessions. However, he hasn’t been able to display the same onfield for the Red Devils. “Talent-wise, from what I’m told from people, I remember Michael Carrick first went in and saw him and said, ‘Rio, this kid could be one of the best players on the planet easy, some of the stuff he does in training takes your breath away'. But sometimes there are players who are great in training but don’t replicate enough in games. I hope he’s not going down [that route],” continued Ferdinand.

Big players in the dressing room should go after Anthony Martial to encourage him: Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand concluded by stating that Martial is still young and can become a great player but needs some motivation or a boost to increase the standards. Ferdinand feels that big players in the dressing room should get after Martial and demand a high level of performance from him which might encourage him to perform better.

“He’s still young enough to change it by the way but I don’t know what he needs, a rocket, or he needs someone in the changing room to be getting hold of him and demanding standards every single day and every single game. That’s what the big players do. There are players in that changing room who don’t accept below-par performances on a regular basis, or something short of what your standard is. We’ve seen his standard, he’s not playing to it, someone gets after him, that’s what’s needed,” concluded Ferdinand.

