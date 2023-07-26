Man Utd vs Real Madrid live streaming: How To Watch Friendly match In India, UK and USA

Quick links:
Manchester United will take on Real Madrid in Houston (Image: AP)
Manchester United will take on Real Madrid in a heavyweight pre-season friendly at NRG Stadium, in Houston, USA. Both teams have roped in some of the most talented players this summer transfer window and it is expected to be an exciting football game. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho will be pitted against each other on the USA soil
The preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA
The preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will start at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday.
Unfortunately, the preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will not be televised in India.
The live streaming of the match will be available on MUTV in India. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 6:00 AM IST in India on Wednesday.
The live streaming of the match will be available on MUTV in the UK. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 1:30 AM BST on Wednesday.
In the USA, the live streaming will be available on MUTV. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday