Man Utd vs Real Madrid live streaming: How To Watch Friendly match In India, UK and USA

Manchester United will take on Real Madrid in a heavyweight pre-season friendly at NRG Stadium, in Houston, USA. Both teams have roped in some of the most talented players this summer transfer window and it is expected to be an exciting football game. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho will be pitted against each other on the USA soil

3 things you need to know

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season

Real Madrid secured a second position in the La Liga last campaign

United and Madrid are the two most popular teams around the globe

Manchester United vs Real Madrid TV channel and live streaming details

Where is the Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match taking place?

The preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA

When will the Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match begin?

The preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will start at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, the preseason friendly match between Manchester United vs Real Madrid will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on MUTV in India. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 6:00 AM IST in India on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match in UK?

The live streaming of the match will be available on MUTV in the UK. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 1:30 AM BST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Real Madrid preseason friendly match in USA?

In the USA, the live streaming will be available on MUTV. It can be watched on Manchester United official app and website. The match will start at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday