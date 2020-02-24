Man Utd Welcomed 11 ‘guests Of Honour’ Aged Between 61 And 87 To Highlight Important Issue

Manchester United made their way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford against Watford on Sunday. Man Utd put in an all-round display to beat Watford and make strides in the Premier League standings table. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured all three points for Man Utd in front of home fans. However, Man Utd won the hearts of fans before the game even began on Sunday. They welcomed 11 'special' guests at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scores his first goal for Manchester United

Premier League: Man Utd players shake hands with 11 pensioners ahead of Watford clash

Man Utd players stepped on to the pitch to shake hands with 11 pensioners, aged between 61 and 87 to highlight the problem of loneliness amongst senior citizens in the United Kingdom. All the pensioners present at Old Trafford were either volunteers at their local Age UK branch or had benefited from the charity. Man Utd is supporting Cadbury's 'Donate Your Words' campaign in a bid to encourage fans to make a difference to the lives of older people through conversation. In a recent interview with Manchester Evening News, Man Utd’s director of partnerships - Sean Jefferson - said, “We’re pleased to start our global partnership with Cadbury by supporting their ‘donate your words’ campaign. The Club is encouraging all fans to give a few moments of their time to speak to older people around them who might welcome a thoughtful conversation. Any small gesture and interaction can play a part in helping tackle loneliness amongst our older generation."

Man Utd and Cadbury's #Donateyourwords campaign

Together with @Age_UK, we're donating the words from our bars to help the 225,000 older people who often go a whole week without speaking to anyone.



And you can help too.



Tap below to #DonateYourWords — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) September 24, 2019

Highlights from the Man Utd vs Watford clash

