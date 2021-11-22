Michael Carrick spoke in the pre-conference ahead of the Manchester United vs Villareal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash and revealed his thoughts on becoming the interim coach of the Manchester United. Carrick assumed the interim managerial role of the Old Trafford side after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, following a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League 2021-22 clash. Carrick along with club captain Harry Maguire attended the press conference on Monday, ahead of their match against Villareal, and expressed their thoughts on various topics, from the sacking of Solskjaer, to what is ahead in the road for the Red Devils.

As per a report by Manchester Evening News, Carrick faced a few obvious questions about his predecessor at the club by saying that it has been an emotional moment for everyone at the club as he personally worked with Ole for the last three years and admires him as a person. He also added that it was tough for him to see Solskjaer losing his job, but added that results are everything as long as you get the right environment, that everyone deserves. The former United mid-fielder added that the players must take responsibility now, as everyone is together in this.

'It's a privilege for me to now sit in this position,' says Michael Carrick

As mentioned in a report by Manchester United on their official website, the interim coach expressed his thoughts on his appointment after Solskjaer’s exit and said, “It's a privilege for me to now sit in this position. I understand the responsibility that comes with that, and now the focus is flipping our minds and moving forward quickly. It's what this club does very well; it's what this club's done very well historically”.

At the same time, Carrick also shed his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League match against Villareal by saying the club is looking forward to the game and are travelling with a positive mindset and attitude. He then faced questions related to the duration of his interim role at Old Trafford and said, “In terms of what I understand, my mindset is picking the team for tomorrow night,” he explained. “I know the club really well. It's been my life for a long time now. Whether it's one [game], two or longer than that, I'm not too sure. That's not on my mind”.

(Image: AP)