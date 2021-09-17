Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has opened up on his costly error in the UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. The 'Red Devils' snatched defeat from the jaws of victory despite having drawn first blood when Cristiano Ronaldo successfully found the back of the net in the 13th minute.

With both teams tied at 1-1, the match was all set to end in a stalemate. However, Young Boys striker Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu latched onto a stray back pass from Jesse Lingard in the dying minutes of the contest as the Swiss team pulled off an upset win over Man Utd.

Jesse Lingard mistake

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Lingard wrote that he was hurt after his mistake cost Manchester United badly in their recent UCL game. He then mentioned that every time he puts on the shirt, he hopes people understand what it means to him.

Furthermore, the English footballer also added that he always goes out wanting to do the best for the club, the team, and the fans. "I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again," Jesse Lingard added.

Last night hurt. Everytime I pull on the shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me. I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and the fans. I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again. pic.twitter.com/naTlNMop8L — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 15, 2021

UEFA Champions League: Young Boys stun Manchester United

During the match against Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the goal tally for Manchester United by striking a goal at the 13’, which was assisted by Bruno Fernandes. However, after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a red card at the 35’, the United’s game went downhill as Moumi Ngamaleu scored at the 66’ for Young Boys. Ronaldo was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 72’ of the game. The Switzerland-based football club scored their second goal in the 90+5’, courtesy of a strike by Theoson Siebatcheu, and sealed the game 2-1. United manager Solskjaer’s decision to replace Ronaldo with Lingard drew criticism about his game management skills, as fans felt that it was illogical to remove the man-in-form from the pitch while chasing a win.

(Image: AP)