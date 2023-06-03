Man City Vs Man United Live Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Final In India, UK And US

Manchester City is set to take on Manchester United for the FA Cup. One of the biggest derbies in the UK would take place tonight, as both teams will end their 2022–2023 season in England. Man United will look forward to lifting their second trophy of the season and it could be their 13th FA Cup title. On the contrary, the city rivals will eye to win the trophy after clutching the Premier League season from Arsenal and will be closer to winning the treble if they win tonight as they also have a UEFA Champions League final against the Italian giants, Inter Milan.

According to the reports, four City players are expected to return from injuries and fitness-related issues after missing their league-closing game. The prestigious FA Cup final is this coming Saturday. The football world will witness the first-ever Manchester derby in a Football Association Challenge Cup final in its 152-year history. City’s playmakers Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji did not attend the club’s last Premier League game against Brentford last week. But Pep Guardiola revealed this Friday that the players were at the practice session and are expected to be involved in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.

Guardiola's City will enter the summit clash after falling to Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League. Meanwhile, United will be attempting to win their second trophy of the season. On Saturday, the Red Devils will win their 13th FA Cup if they take Manchester City down.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming: Everything you need to know about the FA Cup final?

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final be played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on Saturday, June 3rd.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match be played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place at London's Wembley Stadium.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match begin?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United begins at 7:30 p.m. IST.

How to watch the live stream of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be broadcast live in India on SonyLIV.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final on TV in India?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final on TV in US and UK?

Users in the USA can watch on ESPN+. For the United Kingdom, BBC1 and ITV1 are the official broadcasters for the game in the host country.

What are the predicted line-ups for the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match?

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Manchester United Predicted XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford