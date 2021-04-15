Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Equals This Jose Mourinho Champions League Record

Manchester City made it to only their second Champions League semi-final in history after they clinched a 4-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. The win was far from straightforward for the Premier League giants with Phil Foden again pulling up a rescue act for his side at the Signal Iduna Park. The win meant that Manchester City qualified for the Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola since he took over in 2016.

Pep Guardiola Champions League record: Man City boss matches Jose Mourinho's tally

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest football coaches of his generation and the Manchester City boss has yet another record to justify those claims. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will be making his eighth appearance in the Champions League semi-final, equalling his arch-rival Jose Mourinho's tally. The Portuguese tactician, now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, reached the stage with four different clubs, Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Madrid, while winning the trophy at the helm of Porto and Inter. Mourinho and Pep were at the helm of Real Madrid and Barcelona and had a series of encounters during their time in Spain, and it was the latter who achieved continental success there.

Most Champions League semifinals:



1. Mourinho 8 (last 2014)

1. Guardiola 8 (last 2021)

3. Ferguson 7 (last 2011)

3. Ancelotti 7 (last 2015) — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 14, 2021

Guardiola has taken all his three clubs to the Champions League semi-final but has failed to win it or make it to the final since his triumph with Barcelona in 2011. The Spaniard won two titles while at the Camp Nou but has failed to replicate that success at Bayern Munich and Manchester City so far. Pep has often been criticised for overthinking tactics and handing the opposition a favour in the Champions League knockouts but seems to have learned from his mistakes this time. Man City clinched a comfortable win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16, before seeing off Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final. A clash against last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain awaits, and it will prove to be a test of mettle for Guardiola and his side.

Champions League semi-final fixtures: Man City vs PSG date

Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to win the competition this term, having failed at the final hurdle last time out, losing to Bayern Munich in the final. The Ligue 1 giants got their revenge in the quarter-finals as they eliminated the defending champions to set up a blockbuster clash against Manchester City. Both PSG and Manchester City have long looked at the UCL title as their way to establish their supremacy in Europe, and it promises to be an exciting and pulsating clash. The first leg of the clash is set to be played in Paris on April 27, with the return leg scheduled for May 4.

(Image Courtesy: Man City, Spurs Instagram)