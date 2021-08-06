Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Interested In Signing Harry Kane, Messi Not In Mind

The news of Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona has unsurprisingly grabbed headlines across the world, and several people in the football fraternity have been asked about it. One such person is Manchester City's current boss, Pep Guardiola, who managed the Argentine during his term at Barcelona. On being asked if Manchester City was interested in signing Messi, he said that his club would be more interested in signing Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City interested in signing Harry Kane

Tottenham Captain Harry Kane has made his intention of leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in this transfer window extremely clear. However, Nuno Espirito Santos' side is unwilling to let go of their prized asset, who they reportedly value at a staggering £160m. Manchester City's reported bid of around £100m was reportedly rejected by the club a few weeks ago.

HE'S HERE!



We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal.



Welcome to City, Jack! 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/5Y3gMREmKL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021

Speaking on the possibility of signing Kane, Pep said, "He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished. I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham. It is different to Jack. He had the release [clause] and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, nothing more to say."

Manchester City are not interested in signing Lionel Messi

Even though Manchester City were linked with a move for Lionel Messi last year, Pep Guardiola made it clear that they had no plans of signing the Barcelona legend. Speaking of Messi's departure and Man City's plans of potentially signing him, Pep said, "It looked like it finished well in terms of continuing with Barcelona and in the end, it was a surprise for everyone, me included of course but I think Joan Laporta was clear today the reason why. We spent £40million on Jack Grealish. £100million we pay and £60million we won in the last year and he will bring the number 10 because we were convinced for Jack Grealish. Right now it is not in our thoughts [to sign Messi]."