Manchester City-Chelsea Champions League Final Moved To Porto From Istanbul; Fans Allowed

With just two weeks to go for the mega clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, the UEFA Champions League finale venue has been moved from Istanbul to Portugal owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the UK government. The marquee clash set to take place on May 29 will be hosted by Porto, where 12,000 fans will be allowed to enter the stadium at Oporto. Notably, this will be the second successive year when the Champions League final will be hosted there. Last year, the Portuguese city had been chosen as the venue for the CL final, ditching Istanbul owing to the COVID-19 situation which had led to global travel restrictions then.

In Portugal, stadiums have been closed to spectators but pandemic restrictions are being eased to allow them to be at 10% capacity for the final round of league games next Wednesday. Portugal is on England's 'green list' of 12 low-risk territories where people can travel from next Monday without having to quarantine upon their return, making it easier for City and Chelsea fans to attend the game.

Istanbul had to be ruled out as a venue as the United Kingdom government added Turkey to its red list for travel restricting English fans, otherwise expected to thwart the stadium in numbers, from attending the Champions League final. The Wembley stadium had emerged as a possible option to host the all-English clash, however, the talks hit a dead end after quarantine waivers for UEFA guests and broadcasters could not be secured.

UEFA on Wednesday announced that the referee for the final will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who sent Pep Guardiola off during a game three years ago. The City manager confronted the Spanish official for ruling out a goal as his team lost to Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2018.

All-English Champions League Final

Breaking into the final for the first time in history, Manchester City knocked out last-year finalists PSG in the semi-final with an aggregate score of 4-1. With a win over the French side, Pep Guardiola booked his entry into the third Champions League Final after winning it twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. On the other hand, Chelsea has reached the final stage for the third time and the first time since 2012.

Under Thomas Tuchel, who reached the finale with PSG last year, Chelsea thrashed Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to seal their spot in the final. This will be the third all-English final in the history of the competition, after 2008 – which also involved Chelsea – and 2019. A preview of the Chelsea-City showdown was witnessed on Saturday in Premier League as Tuchel's men delayed Guardiola from laying hands on the title with a 2-1 win.

