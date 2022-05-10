Manchester City Confirm Erling Haaland Transfer From Borussia Dortmund

Premier League giants Manchester City have put all speculations about Erling Haaland’s transfer into the team to rest, by confirming that they have reached an agreement with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the Norwegian footballer. The club put a statement regarding the same and also stated that the transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the footballer. The 21-year-old is currently one of the hottest prospects of the football world.

“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” Manchester City said in the official statement. The ongoing EPL season will come to an end on May 22, while Haaland will join City a little over a month before the Premier League 2022-23 season kicks off on August 6.

Erling Haaland career stats

The 21-year-old striker is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the German Bundesliga, as he has scored 21 goals in 22 appearances for Dortmund. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski tops the Bundesliga scoring charts with 34 goals, while Patrick Schick has scored a total of 24 goals for Bayer Leverkusen. Apart from scoring in the Bundesliga, Haaland scored three goals in three Champions League appearances this season, alongside scoring four goals in two DFB-Pokal matches.

Haaland started his senior career by playing for Bryne FK in 2015, before moving to Molde in 2017. He then made a big move into RB Salzburg in 2019 and joined Dortmund a year later. During his time with the club, Haaland has been sensational and has become one of the most talked-about emerging players around the world. He has played a total of 88 games for Dortmund so far and has contributed 85 goals and 23 assists. Out of the total, he has scored an impressive no. of 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga games. His move into Manchester City will help the club fulfil their Champions League desire as they got knocked out from the 2021-22 season after losing to Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

