Manchester City Confirm Signing Of Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland officially joined Premier League club Manchester City on Monday, as the club confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old player. In an official announcement on their website, City confirmed that the former Borussia Dortmund player will join the reigning Premier League champions on July 1. The club also confirmed that Haaland has signed a five-year deal with City, and will stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

“Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old will join the Club on 1 July after penning a five-year deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027,” City said. Haaland joins the cub almost 22 years after his father Alfie Haaland signed the club.

Meanwhile, Haaland is currently one of the hottest prospects of European football and joins City on the back of a huge goalscoring reputation for clubs like Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dortmund. Playing for Borussia Dortmuch in 89 games, Haaland scored 86 goals in two and a half seasons and won the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in the 2020/21 season. Haaland spoke to mancity.com after signing for the club and revealed his feelings about the same.

'I want to score goals, win trophies,' says Erling Haaland

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season,” he said.

Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain on Haaland's transfer

At the same time, the City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also revealed his views about the much-anticipated transfer of Haaland. “Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system. His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep. This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team,” he said.

Image: Instagram/@mancity