Manchester City Create HISTORY After BIG Win Vs PSG To Reach Maiden Champions League Final

Manchester City booked their place in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final following a sensational 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) win over Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Riyad Mahrez scored in each half to ensure that the Cityzens made history by qualifying for their first UCL final. Pep Guardiola’s side will now face either Real Madrid or Chelsea at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29, 2021.

Man City vs PSG highlights: Mahrez goals, Angel Di Maria red card, and more in thrilling UCL semi-final

It took the hosts only 11 minutes to open the scoring thanks to Riyad Mahrez. Man City goalkeeper Ederson produced a terrific long ball to Zinchenko on the left-wing, who found Kevin De Bruyne with his cutback. The Belgian’s shot was initially blocked by PSG captain Marquinhos but the ball then fell to Mahrez, who made no mistake with his finish, slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

PSG almost leveled the score six minutes later as they pushed forward. Following a corner, Marquinhos rose well to head from Angel Di Maria’s cross but the Brazilian’s effort came off the bar. Both sides struggled to create much but were extremely tidy in possession. The game was still a feisty encounter and made for great viewing.





Despite leading in the tie and on the night, Man City came out firing in the second period and almost doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when De Bruyne played in a ball from the middle towards Phil Foden, who was one-on-one with Navas but the English youngster had his shot saved by the PSG keeper but the move was offside. Riyad Mahrez then doubled the lead for PSG by finishing off a stunning move as he finished from close range following some excellent link-up play by De Bruyne and Foden.

The tie was virtually out of reach for PSG and their frustrations began to show on the pitch. Angel Di Maria was sent off in the 69th minute after he kicked out at Man City captain Fernandinho near the touchline when the ball was out of play. Tempers continued to flare between players from both teams as Marco Verratti, De Bruyne and Zinchenko received yellow cards in a space of just over two minutes.



With tonight's win, we've broken the record for the longest winning run by an English club in European Cup history! (7) ðŸ†ðŸ”¥ðŸ™Œ



ðŸ”· #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/YvwKFwtOpJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2021



With their man advantage, City continued with their attacking play and Foden almost got himself on the scoresheet in the 78th minute but his effort struck the post. PSG pushed for a consolation towards the final few minutes of the game but to no avail. Man City now await the winner of the second Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Manchester City players celebrate reaching the Champions League final



Image Credits - Man City Instagram