Manchester City Denied Win Against Saints In Stoppage Time As Sterling's Goal Ruled Out

Although Manchester City are known as a side that scores several goals against lower league oppositions, that was not the case against Southampton. The Saints salvaged a point as the match ended in a goalless draw. However, several incidents could have turned the match in favour of one side or the other.

The Citizens were denied a potential winner in stoppage time as Raheem Sterling's goal was disallowed for offside. Meanwhile, the match could have been different had Southampton got a penalty early in the second half. The same incident could have also meant that Kyle Walker would have been sent off.

Manchester City held to a disappointing goalless draw

Manchester City were left frustrated after their match against Southampton as they not only were held to a goalless draw but registered just one shot on target. The Citizens are known for their goalscoring, having already scored more than five on three occasions this season. Pep Guardiola's side put five goals past both Norwich City and Arsenal in their first three Premier League games before putting six past RB Leipzig in the Champions League this past week.

Raheem Sterling has goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time

Despite a poor performance, Manchester City seemed to have pulled off a win in stoppage time, only for Raheem Sterling's goal to be ruled out for offside. Kevin De Bruyne put in a cross to Phil Foden, whose effort was saved by McCarthy, with Sterling putting in the rebound. However, the England international's goal was ruled out for offside by a tight margin, as seen in the Tweet below.

Sterling is offside, VAR confirms.

Kyle Walker avoids sending off

While Manchester City had an outstanding opportunity to win the match against Southampton in stoppage time, there was a moment in the match that could have also cost them the game. Kyle Walker avoided a controversial red card in the 61st minute after referee Jonathan Moss overturned his original decision following a VAR check, much to the Citizens' relief. As a result of the draw, Manchester City moved up only to third place in the Premier League standings, three points behind leaders Liverpool.