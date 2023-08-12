Manchester City Face Massive Setback As A Top Player Ruled Out For 'few Weeks' From EPL

Manchester City won the first-ever match of the Premier League 2023–24 season as they look to defend their title. Pep Guardiola's team faced Burnley away from home this Saturday and won the match 3-0. Erling Haaland scored a brace, and Rodri hit the back of the net in the opening match of the EPL.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City successfully started their 2023–24 EPL campaign

Pep Guardiola's eyes repeating their success of last season

Erling Haaland scored two goals

Kevin De Bruyne faced a hamstring injury against Burnley

Kevin De Bruyne left Manchester City's game against Burnley on Friday after suffering an injury, and Pep Guardiola, the team's manager, has announced that he will be out for a few weeks. Manchester City defeated Burnley convincingly, 3-0, at Turf Moor to begin their Premier League title defence. Erling Haaland was the star of the show, scoring twice, and Rodri added an outstanding goal in the second half to seal the victory.

Nevertheless, the disappointment suffered by important orchestrator De Bruyne overwhelmed the joyous environment. Sadly, the excellent Belgian midfielder had to leave the pitch due to a recurrence of the hamstring injury he previously sustained during the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola provides a major update on Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne will be out of play for an extended period due to a hamstring injury, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. According to the Guardian, Guardiola confirmed to the press after the game that De Bruyne's injury was a recurrence of the problem he had in the Champions League final.

Unfortunately, he is injured again,”. “A problem in the same position, he said to me, as in the final of the Champions League. It’s a pity because he had recovered well, but now we have lost him for a time, so we have to reflect, talk to the doctors, and see what happened. “He has to be relaxed, recover, and come back. He was feeling good and playing well in the first few minutes. It depends on the magnitude of the injury, but it will be a few weeks out. Maybe it was my mistake [to play him], but when he is injured after 15-20 minutes, it is not something wrong [with the decision]—when it is after 65 minutes, it is the fatigue of the muscle.”

Guardiola added that despite De Bruyne's annoyance at missing games due to injury, he transmitted his faith in the midfielder's fortitude and predicted an effective comeback. Manchester City is set to face Sevilla next in the UEFA Super Cup 2023, this could be another major trophy that Pep and his team can add after they recently lost the FA Community Shield Final to Arsenal.