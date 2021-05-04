Manchester City Forward Could Move To Atletico For €100 MILLION After Guardiola Fallout

Reports from El Gol Digital consist of Atletico Madrid transfer news with the LaLiga giants linked to make a move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. According to the reports from the Spanish outlet, Atletico Madrid are considering the 26-year-old English attacker as their number one option and are expected to sign him up for the upcoming season.

Raheem Sterling transfer news: Another Englishman to play in Spain?

City's Premier League rivals West Ham are expected to be a busy team in the upcoming transfer window with the Hammers rumoured to be on the lookout for wide attacking players this summer. Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson are rumoured to leave the club this summer as David Moyes is expected to rope in a winger with Atletico Madrid's Vitolo rumoured to join the London club. With the 31-year-old likely to leave Atletico Madrid next summer, the Liga giants are rumoured to make a move for Raheem Sterling to potentially replace Vitolo and unite him with English fullback Kieran Trippier in the upcoming transfer window.

Citing Raheem Sterling's poor form, Pep Guardiola is expected to sell the English forward and make room in his squad while freeing up some budget which could be later used to sign players. The Former Liverpool attacker has also often found himself on the sidelines during the recent matches for Manchester City with the Spanish tactician preferring to play Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez over the Englishman. As Sterling has been seen warming the bench in recent times, the 26-year-old attacker is rumoured to make an exit and leave the Etihad outfit in the summer.

Can Atletico Madrid afford Raheem Sterling?

Atletico Madrid won't have it easy as their arch-rivals Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in signing Sterling this summer. French giants PSG are also reported to be in the race with manager Mauricio Pochettino reported having requested the Ligue 1 outfit to secure the Englishman's services.

However, Atletico Madrid are reported to prepare a massive €100m bid for Sterling with the LaLiga outfit looking to sell forward Joao Felix in order to generate funds for the English international. They are also rumoured to have started talks with City and Sterling's agent for a possible move this summer.

