Manchester City Has Emotional Yet Inspirational Message While Thanking Sergio Aguero

Manchester City won their third Premier League title in four seasons by lifting the EPL 2020/21 trophy. In fact, they had already clinched the title a couple of weeks ago and just had formalities to complete during their inconsequential final match against Everton in their own backyard i.e. the City of Manchester Stadium popularly known as the 'Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

However, the celebrations continued after City lifted their seventh Premier League title as they also took some time off to pay tribute to one of their longest servants- Sergio Aguero who had made his final appearance for the club on Sunday evening.

'Don’t cry because it’s over'

As Sergio Aguero was supposedly making an exit from the Etihad Stadium or heading back to the dressing room, he was seen raising both his hands in the air and blowing flying kisses while being clicked as he donned the Man City jersey for one final time.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions posted the video on their official Twitter handle and went on to caption it as 'Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened'.

Even the passionate football fans came forward and thanked the Argentine striker for his valuable contributions to the Manchester-based football club.

I’m sorry I have no choice but to cry😭 — Oil Money FC Podcast (@OilMoneyFC1) May 23, 2021

We will never forget him💙 — “Aric” (@CxcWild) May 23, 2021

feels like i’ve lost a family member :( — Lewis (@Thebigkun) May 23, 2021

Best striker to ever grace the league — Cillian🇮🇪 (@Cillianfpl) May 23, 2021

WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING OF MANCHESTER 💙 — Aaron Thomas (@MCFCThomAa) May 23, 2021

Thank you for the memories, Kun, you took English football to a new level! (Ipswich fan) — Joe Pickover (@JPickover) May 23, 2021

What a hero . The Aguero effect 💪 — Stevo (@1986_stevo) May 23, 2021

Sergio Aguero scores brace in his final appearance for Man City

In his final appearance for the 'Citizens', the club's record goalscorer bid a fairytale farewell to the ground he graced for the past decade by coming off the bench to score a quickfire double in the Premier League champions’ emphatic 5-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero made his final Premier League appearance for Man City on Sunday when he replaced Riyad Mahrez on 65 minutes. The Argentine international found the net just six minutes later, before striking again in the 76th minute to round out the scoring for City.

Sergio Aguero's career at Manchester City

Aguero finished on 184 goals in the Premier League to pull ahead of Wayne Rooney at Manchester United for the most in the competition for one club. He leaves as the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League and the highest scoring non-English player in Premier League history, making it a highlight of the Sergio Aguero Premier League stats.

On an individual note, it was the Argentine sensation's fifth Premier League win with the club. He had joined the 'Cityzens' back in 2011 and in the decade gone by, he has made 275 appearances for the reigning EPL champions and has found the back of the net on 184 occasions.