Manchester City 'held Secret Talks' With Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent, Jorge Mendes: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Juventus may be coming to an end, as reports suggest that the 36-year old is keen on leaving the Serie A giants before the transfer window closes on August 31. As per reports, the former Manchester United player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing a move to his former club's cross-town rivals, Manchester City and 'secret talks' were held between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Man City. The Citizens have reportedly offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is yet to renew his contract with Juventus, which runs out at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Also, multiple reports from Sky Sports and ESPN have suggested that Cristiano left training after spending an hour and a half at Juve's Continassa on Friday morning to say his goodbyes to the squad before they took to the pitch for a training session.

According to Spanish publication AS, the agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City is imminent. Ronaldo is expected to join by 2023 and will earn around 15 million Euros. His expected salary at City is reportedly half the salary the Portuguese international currently earns at Juventus. While Pep Guardiola's side may have agreed upon personal terms with Ronaldo, the Serie A giants are still to agree upon the transfer. The report further claims that Bianconeri are interested in considering an exchange of Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal.

Cristiano addressed the rumours about his future

Before rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City, he was linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid and a transfer to PSG. In order to address the rumours, he made a clear statement on his Instagram handle. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote that he is solely focused on the task at hand, which is representing Juventus at the highest level. The 36-year old added that he was disgusted by the way the media covered his future as it was 'disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours.'

Cristiano Ronaldo also directly addressed the rumours linking him with a return to Real Madrid. He said that his 'story at Real Madrid has been written' in 'trophies and titles, in records and in headlines.' The Portuguese captain made it clear that while he retains his 'affection and respect' until this day, it is not fair to comment upon his future.

(Image Credits: AP)