Manchester City Home Kit 2021/22 Leaked With Special Tribute To Aguero 93:20 Goal

Manchester City are not only putting up a great show in Premier League matches but also when it comes to stuff off the pitch. The Citizens have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League and could clinch the title with four more wins from their remaining six games. While City chase their seventh English top-flight title, they have taken time to pay tribute to a club legend who has featured in teams winning four of those titles. The Man City home kit 2021/22 has been leaked with the shirt containing a special tribute to Sergio Aguero 93:20 goal against QPR.

Manchester City home kit leaked with Sergio Aguero 93:20 tribute

The Man City home kit 2021/22 has been leaked for the first time this week with the shirt featuring a tribute to departing club legend, Sergio Aguero. Footy Headlines exclusively revealed the news of the Man City home kit 2021/22 leak on Wednesday morning. The Manchester City new kit contains a design that celebrates the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's injury-time goal against QPR in May 2012.

Fans can see the leaked shirt in the tweet below. The Puma Manchester City home kit 2021/22 combines a sky blue base with white trim on the sides as well as the logos. According to Footy Headlines, the Manchester City new kit is inspired by the classy Umbro shirts that were worn during that time. City fans seem happy with the new kit as the tweet has received over 478 retweets and 1.8k likes so far.

Sergio Aguero 93:20 goal significance

Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly an icon in the Premier League but it is the 93:20 goal that will be remembered by Manchester City fans forever. Manchester City famously won the Premier League title by goal difference in the dying seconds of the Premier League campaign thanks to the Sergio Aguero 93:20 goal. Prior to City's last game, they were level on points with Manchester United with only goal difference separating the two clubs.

Manchester United had defeated Sunderland in their last game and were awaiting the result of the Manchester City game. City, who desperately needed a win, were tied 2-2 with QPR until stoppage time. Then Sergio Aguero stepped up to score the winning goal when the clock touched 93:20. As a result of this goal, The Citizens beat their neighbours for the 2011/12 Premier League title.