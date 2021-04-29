Manchester City Join Man United As The Only PL Teams To Beat PSG In Paris In 15 Years

Manchester City clinched one of their most important wins of the season after Pep Guardiola's side defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The Premier League leaders are now favourites to make it to the competition's final for the first time in their history, keeping their treble hopes alive. PSG meanwhile will have a mountain to climb when they travel to the Etihad Stadium next week, with their opponents having scored two away goals.

Manchester City take a page from Man United's book, claim famous win in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain have been tough to beat at the Parc des Princes but both Manchester clubs seem to have found the correct formula to eke out wins upon the Paris turf. Man United first clinched a famous win in Paris while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interim manager, with the Red Devils selling a memorable come from behind win to go through on away goals. Man United had lost 2-0 in the first leg to PSG, but a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford earned them a 3-1 win, sending them through to the quarter-final. Solskjaer repeated the feat earlier this season, when his men were in the Champions League, sealing a 2-1 win during their group stage encounter at the Parc des Princes. Bruno Fernandes' opener was cancelled out by an own goal by Anthony Martial, only for Marcus Rashford to score a famous goal yet again to earn them the three points.

Teams who have won at the Parc des Princes this season:



âœ… Marseille

âœ… Lyon

âœ… Manchester United

âœ… Monaco

âœ… Nantes

âœ… Lille

âœ… Bayern

âœ… ðŸ†• Manchester City — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) April 28, 2021

Manchester City achieved a similar result, mounting a brilliant second-half comeback to take home a 2-1 lead after the first leg. PSG captain Marquinhos opened the scoring with a towering header, but the hosts failed to make the most of their chances as Guardiola's side clawed back to take control of proceedings. Kevin De Bruyne equalised for the visitors as the ball slid past a stationary Keylor Navas before Riyad Mahrez hit a free-kick through the wall to give Man City the win. Man City could have scored another had Phil Foden converted his chance, but Pep Guardiola will be mighty pleased with his side's grit and the scoreline. PSG however have a mountain to climb and will hope that they clinch a win on their trip to Manchester, as they did during the group stages, beating Man United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Only three Premier League teams have beaten PSG away from home in the last 15 years:



ðŸ”´ 1-3 vs Man Utd (2019)

ðŸ”´ 1-2 vs Man Utd (2020)

ðŸ”µ 1-2 vs Man City (2021)



A City United. #UCL pic.twitter.com/C5HkSYJnCs — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 28, 2021

Champions League second leg date: Man City vs PSG semi-final details

With two away goals in the bag, Man City will host Paris Saint-Germain at Etihad Stadium in six days time for the second leg of the semi-final. The Man City vs PSG date time is set for Wednesday, May 5, 12:30 PM IST with the two teams battling for a spot in the finals against the winner of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash. The game will be broadcasted live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels while the live stream for the same will be available on Sony LIV.

(Image Courtesy: Man City, Man United Twitter)