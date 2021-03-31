Manchester City Legends Kompany, David Silva React To Sergio Aguero's Summer Exit

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero announced earlier this week that he will be parting ways with the club following the end of his contract. The Argentine international, arguably one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League era, spent a decade with the Cityzens, breaking tons of records while helping Manchester City to four Premier League titles. With the Sergio Aguero Man City career coming to an end, many of the 32-year-old's former teammates have paid tribute to the Premier League superstar.

David Silva, Vincent Kompany pay tribute to long-time teammate Sergio Aguero

Former Manchester City stars Vincent Kompany and David Silva have paid their tribute to ex-teammate Sergio Aguero after he confirmed his exit in the upcoming summer. The trio were part of the first title-winning Manchester City side, with the Argentine international scoring a stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to seal it on goal difference. Silva took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Aguero, simply stating him as the "king". Vincent Kompany was a bit more elaborate, naming the Argentine's QPR strike as the most important moment in his Manchester City career.

The former Man City skipper thanked the 32-year-old and wrote that he hopes to catch up with him on the other side of coronavirus. Former Man City stars Nigel de Jong and Shaun Wright Philips also shared their admiration for Aguero and his contribution to the club, which set up their dominance of the English football scene this decade. Pep Guardiola also stated that Aguero was "irreplaceable" and compared him to Messi and Maradona as other Argentina greats who have etched their marks in Europe's top domestic leagues. Manchester City also recognised the Argentine international's contribution and have commissioned a Sergio Aguero statue outside the Etihad Stadium, alongside those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Man City legend linked with Barcelona, Juventus

The Sergio Aguero contract will expire in the summer and so will his 10-year stay at Manchester City, allowing clubs to sign the striker on a free transfer. The 32-year-old has been slowed with injury problems for more than a year and has been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season. Despite that, Aguero, who is the highest-scoring foreigner in PL history, has been linked with moves to Juventus and Barcelona, while the third option in Paris Saint-Germain is also mooted. Aguero believes he can still perform at the top level for at least two more seasons, and while he remains aware of interest from within the Premier League, he prefers a transfer to Europe after 10 years in the UK.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Aguero Instagram)