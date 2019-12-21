Manchester City Vs Leicester City Preview, Team News And Live Streaming Details

Defending champions Manchester City take on Leicester City in a clash that will be closely followed by Liverpool and their fans. Manchester City are trailing the runaway leaders by 14 points and would look to reduce the deficit when they take on Leicester City at Etihad. The Foxes, on the other hand, are above Man City in the Premier League table and a positive result at the Etihad, would further enhance their credentials as title contenders.

Also Read: Everton Vs Arsenal Preview: Carlo Ancelotti And Mikel Arteta's Shadows Loom Over The Clash

Manchester City vs Leicester City preview

All has not gone well for Pep Guardiola's defending champions in the Premier League so far. Long-term injuries to centre back Aymeric Laporte and left winger Leroy Sane have seen Manchester City’s title challenge derail considerably. Kevin De Bruyne inspired City to a comfortable win against Arsenal in their previous match, but Leicester provide a sterner test and it would take something special from Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to break perhaps the meanest defence in the league.

Also Read: Arsenal Appoints Mikel Arteta As New Head Coach On A 3.5-year Deal

Brendan Rodgers’ high flying Leicester City have defied all odds and occupy the second place on the Premier League table. The Foxes know that a win at the Etihad Stadium would cut Liverpool’s advantage at the top to 7 points, although the Reds would still have a game in hand. Leicester City were held to a disappointing draw at home to 19th-placed Norwich City and would hope that penalty shoot-out win against Everton in the Carabao Cup can spur them to put in a better performance.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: Last 5 meetings

06 May 2019: Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City (Premier League)

26 Dec 2018: Leicester City 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

18 Dec 2018: Leicester City 1-1 Manchester City (League Cup)

10 Feb 2018: Manchester City 5-1 Leicester City (Premier League)

19 Dec 2017: Leicester City 1-1 Manchester City (League Cup)

Manchester City vs Leicester City: Team News

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola is sweating over the fitness of striker Sergio Aguero, who is nearing full fitness and might make a return the Manchester City line-up against Leicester City. David Silva, who was injured during City’s 1-2 derby defeat to Manchester United nearly two weeks ago, is expected to feature while centre-back John Stones is set to return later this month. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane have been ruled out.

Pep Guardiola is sweating over the fitness of striker Sergio Aguero, who is nearing full fitness and might make a return the Manchester City line-up against Leicester City. David Silva, who was injured during City’s 1-2 derby defeat to Manchester United nearly two weeks ago, is expected to feature while centre-back John Stones is set to return later this month. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane have been ruled out. Leicester City: Brendan Rodgers has no injury issues to worry about and will have his squad at full strength when they take on Manchester City. Midfielder Matty James is the only player on Leicester City’s injury list and is expected to return soon after starting training with the squad.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, B Silva, Jesus.

Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, B Silva, Jesus. Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison; Perez, Vardy.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: The game changers

Kevin De Bruyne

There’s no denying the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian attacking midfielder has been the lynchpin of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the manager will again count on him to break Leicester City’s lines. De Bruyne is leading the Premier League assists charts with 9 to his name, while has another 6 goals to boot. A repeat of his performance against Arsenal would undoubtedly please his manager and the home fans.

Also Read: Premier League: Frank Lampard Faces Off Against Former Boss Jose Mourinho

Jamie Vardy

Manchester City have a job on their hands when they face Leicester City’s talisman Jamie Vardy. With 16 goals and 3 assists, Vardy leads the Premier League Golden Boot race, while also announcing himself as an early European Golden Shoe contender, for which he currently occupies the 4th place. Jamie Vardy’s scoring run ended in their draw to Norwich City, but the former England international would hope to get back amongst the goals against Manchester City’s shaky defence and put further pressure on manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Match details and live streaming

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester When: Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Saturday, December 21, 2019. Kick-Off: 11:00 PM IST

11:00 PM IST Telecast: Star Sports Select, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Also Read: Frank Lampard Doesn't Want To Be Seen As A Jose Mourinho 'clone'