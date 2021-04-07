Manchester City Lost £126m During 2019-20 Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There are only a handful of clubs that can match the riches of Manchester City, but the Premier League against aren't averse to losses as per their latest financial reports. Pep Guardiola's side are going strong in all competitions and are in the hunt for a historic quadruple, and went one step closer with a win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The squad nonetheless still has issues that need to address, and the Man City COVId-19 loss will certainly play a huge part in how the club moves forward with its plans.

Man City financial report: Premier League giants post whopping £126m loss for 19/20 season

In the accounts released by Manchester City for the 2019/20 season, the club has announced losses of £126 million for the 2019-20 season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Man City received £13.5 million less in matchday revenues last year compared to the previous season and £18 million less in UEFA broadcast revenue. They further received £44 million less in Premier League revenue, although there was an increase of £20 million from commercial streams.

The losses majorly stemmed from a drop in matchday and broadcast revenue, while the lockdown enforced late finish to the season meant that a quarter of Premier League matches and the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup would be yielded to next year's accounts. Furthermore, the Man City financial report doesn't count for revenue from player sales, such as Leroy Sane's transfer to Bayern Munich for £54.8m. Despite the massive losses, Man City believe that their results for 20-21 will be brighter because of a “less COVID impacted season” and those deferred revenues from the late completion of the 19-20 campaign and will return to profitability next season.

“[We have] a business that is fundamentally strong, with committed shareholders and with significant assets, built carefully over a decade and upon more than a century of history...”



Man City transfer news: Man City COVID-19 loss could price them out of Haaland deal

As for the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations, the governing body had relaxed the rules due to the pandemic, but an average will be taken and then assessed. This could play spoilsport for their plans in the transfer market, with Erling Haaland linked with a switch to the Etihad this summer. Man City have had their fair share of run-ins with the UEFA and FFP and could be priced out of Haaland's valuation of more than £100m, despite their considerable financial backing. Haaland has a £68million release clause in his contract but that doesn't become active until 2022, and Dortmund are holding out for a whopping £150 million following his exponential rise over the past couple of seasons.

