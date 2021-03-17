Manchester City Players Don't Pass To Sergio Aguero; Striker Complains After UCL Win

Premier League giants Manchester City succeeded in edging past into the quarter-final with ease after their scintillating win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday. The Etihad-based outfit progressed further with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline over Monchengladbach. With the players taking a step further towards their dream of clinching their first-ever European silverware, club legend Sergio Aguero was seen leaving the field angry, complaining that his teammates do not pass the ball to him.

Manchester City vs Monchengladbach highlights: De Bruyne, Gundogan key in win

Pep Guardiola decided to start with Bernardo Silva in the attack, further supported by Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne behind the Portuguese. Thus, Aguero failed to make it to the lineup, but Guardiola's tactical genius paid rich dividends as his side went on to outplay their opponents.

Man City bagged the lead as early as the 13th minute with Kevin De Bruyne scoring the left-footed stunner after a splendid pass from Riyad Mahrez. Six minutes later, Ilkay Gundogan brought up his 15th strike of the season. Phil Foden produced a scintillating run before directing the ball at the German midfielder to fire into the far bottom corner.

Sergio Aguero complains about teammates after full-time whistle

With the team's comfortable 4-0 lead on aggregate, Guardiola decided to withdraw Bernardo Silva in the 75th minute, with Sergio Aguero bagging the final 15 minutes of the game. But the club's all-time leading goalscorer failed to register a single shot on target throughout the duration on the field.

Sergio Aguero whilst leaving the pitch tonight said:



"They don't pass me the ball."ðŸ˜¬



[via @SC_ESPN] pic.twitter.com/jk6DW3TPzh — City Chief (@City_Chief) March 16, 2021

And the Argentina international was seemingly angry with his teammates for not passing the ball to him. A video of the striker after the full-time whistle has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the 32-year-old was seen complaining to one of the members of the coaching staff that his teammates do not pass the ball to him.

Sergio Aguero transfer: Club legend linked with Barcelona

An ESPN report cites that Riyad Mahrez was, in particular, attempting shots in and around the box during the closing minutes of the game. Notably, the Argentina international sees off his contract at the end of the current season and has seen his game time being reduced citing a knee injury during the business end of the previous season. He is currently linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer, as he enjoys a cordial relationship with club captain Lionel Messi.

Image courtesy: AP