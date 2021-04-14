Manchester City Squad BULLIED By Dortmund GANG With 'Industrial Strength' Fireworks

Manchester City are set to square off against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST). The Citizens have a 2-1 lead from their first leg at the Etihad.

Manchester City squad bullied by Dortmund gang ahead of Champions League clash

As reported by Daily Mail, Manchester City were targeted by a gang using 'industrial strength' fireworks outside their team hotel at various times at night. A gang of 17 fans exploded the first batch of fireworks at 2:45 AM and another at 4:30 AM, thereby disturbing the Manchester City players. However, when some members of the gang attempted a third round at 5:30 AM, they were prevented by City's own security. The travelling staff spotted the gang members returning and managed to chase them away from the area.

Witnesses in the area were shocked to hear the sound of the bangs. As per the Daily Mail, one source said, "These were not just bangers. We are talking industrial strength fireworks. The bangs were incredible. It felt as if the hotel shook." It remains to be seen how much of an impact will this incident have on the Manchester City players.

Champions League: Dortmund vs Man City live stream

In India, the Champions League live telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. The Dortmund vs Man City live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams and the Champions League.

Where to watch Dortmund vs Man City in USA?

As per USA's ET time, the Dortmund vs Manchester City game will kick off at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14 2021. Fans in the USA can watch the game live on Galavision, Paramount+ or FuboTV (Spanish only). As always, fans can follow the live scores and latest updates on the Twitter handles of both teams and the Champions League.

Fans can subscribe to Paramount+ for just $5.99 per month. With this subscription, fans will be guaranteed access to all of the Champions League and Europa League games through the end of the 2023/24 season. Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV and XBOX One, among other gadgets.