Manchester City Squad Gains Warm Reception In Porto Ahead Of Champions League Final

Manchester City are gearing up for their first-ever Champions League final on Saturday when they prepare to take on fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea. The game will be played at the Estadio do Dragao, and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30. Pep Guardiola's side are the favourites to win the game and achieve their European dream, and the fans are excited as Kevin De Bruyne and co. make their way to Porto.

2021 Champions League final: Man City fans give warm reception to squad as they make their way to Porto

Just days after celebrating the Premier League title on the streets, Manchester City fans gave their team the perfect send off ahead of their 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea. The Man City vs Chelsea UCL final is a monumental game in the history of the club, with the Premier League side playing their first ever major European final. Fans lined up on the streets waving flags and surrounding the team coach as they made their way to Porto. The club, on it's social media handles, dubbed it as the perfect send off to what will be the biggest game in their history. The team was also cheered on as they checked into their hotel on the eve of the match.

Fans will hope that Man City can end their long wait for European success and clinch the Champions League title this weekend. The Citizens have dominated the English football scene over the last decade and a win on Saturday will see them left a treble, having already lifted the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup this season. Pep Guardiola himself will be itching to get his hands on the Champions League title, having last won it a decade ago with Barcelona.

Man City vs Chelsea UCL final: Man City and Chelsea injury news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his full squad at disposal with Ilkay Gundogan also brushing off a recent injury scare to be fit for the final. The German should start in a midfield three alongside Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, who is likely to come in after his impressive shift against Paris Saint-Germain. Foden and Mahrez are staples alongside star man and former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne. As for Chelsea injury news, doubts remain on the participation of Edouard Mendy, who was off against Aston Villa last time out. N'Golo Kante however is expected to return after a thigh issue, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to return to the XI.

Man City vs Chelsea live stream India

For fans wondering how to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League Final will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, Man City vs Chelsea live stream India will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Champions League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)