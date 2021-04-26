Manchester City Star Mendy Cracks Hilarious Ramadan-Matrix Joke During EFL Cup Celebration

Manchester City have been on a roll this season as Pep Guardiola's men continue to keep their dream for a treble alive after winning the EFL Cup for the fourth consecutive time on Sunday. Aymeric Laporte played a key role for the Cityzens as he met with Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick to head the ball past Hugo Lloris in the 82nd minute to score the only goal of the match and hand his team the all-important win. The Man City EFL Cup record has been nothing short of jaw-dropping as the Blues of Manchester have now picked up their sixth EFL Cup win in eight campaigns after their 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Celebrations soon followed for Manchester City as players sprayed champagne on each other to celebrate the title win on Sunday. However, one Man City star who shied away from the celebrations was left-back Benjamin Mendy. The French international who has been observing fasts during Ramadan 2021 took to social media and expressed a funny take on his fasting while the team celebrated the EFL Cup win.

Benjamin Mendy Twitter: Defender shares hilarious message after EFL victory

The French international was on the bench for Pep Guardiola in the all-important final as the Spanish tactician opted to play Juan Cancelo at left-back with Kyle Walker on the opposite flank. The 26-year-old left-back posted a hilarious message on his social media handle with a Matrix reference as he looked to avoid the champagne which his fellow friends and Man City players kept popping around after lifting the trophy.

When my team starts poppin the champagne to celebrate the title during ramadan ðŸ˜‚ðŸ† #Sharkteam pic.twitter.com/pLnRaC7yMM — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 25, 2021

Pep Guardiola opted to field a second-string team as Man City took the pitch without a striker in the starting 11. Both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero were on the bench for Manchester City along with key first-team players Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand started their best 11 with Harry Kane leading the line. The club captain was supported by Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura on the flank with Lo Celso deployed in the number 10 role.

Manchester City dominated from the first minute of the game and completely overshadowed Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens held more than 60 per cent of ball possession and recorded a massive 21 shots on goal compared to Tottenham's 2. It was no surprise that Man City ended up victorious against the London outfit under Ryan Mason who took charge of only his second match as the Spurs head coach following the sacking of Jose Mourinho a week before the final.

Following the Carabao Cup win, Manchester City get back into Champions League action as they prepare to play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the semi-finals at the Parc des Princes. The Cityzens will be aiming to get a solid start and will look to get some crucial away goals before hosting the French giants at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse leg.