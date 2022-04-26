Manchester City Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Real Madrid Tie As Pep Confirms 2 Doubts

Premier League leaders Manchester City have suffered a major blow ahead of their all-important first leg UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final against Real Madrid as their coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed two doubts ahead of the match. The first leg of the UCL semi is set to take place on Tuesday night, with the game set to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 27.

While speaking at his press conference on Monday, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said, "They (Walker and Stones) are doubts. They didn't train for the last week to ten days, and John since Brighton. We'll see how they feel. We'll speak to them tomorrow and then make the decision."

Even though the Citizens could be without two vital defenders, their immense squad depth may help ease Pep's concerns. The Citizens started Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko last game, with Nathan Ake on the bench. The Spanish coach could potentially go ahead with the same backline as the previous match or he could consider getting in Ake instead of Laporte.

Pep comments on importance of developing an elite mentality

During the same press conference, Pep Guardiola explained how proud he was of Manchester City players to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for a second year running as he went on to explain the importance of developing consistency. "That’s why big clubs stay there for a long time. When you win, take a shower and go again. We are learning that. I felt that in Barcelona as a young boy and we are trying to build that culture where we have to win every game and fight to win every game," said the Spanish coach.

Pep's Manchester City are set to face a Real Madrid team who are by far the most successful team in the history of the UEFA Champions League, having won the competition a record 13 times. However, the Citizens do have the upper hand recently, having defeated Los Blancos 4-2 on aggregate in the UCL tie in 2020. Pep will hope that his side can utilise the confidence from that victory and register another win over their Spanish counterparts as they aim to win a first UCL title.

