Although standing at grounds is banned for England's top two tiers, Manchester City are planning to install 5620 rail seats at the Etihad Stadium in preparation for safe standing. Wolverhampton Wanderers are another team who are planning to install rail seats. Standing at grounds was banned in the top two divisions after the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster that resulted in the death of 96 Liverpool fans.

Premier League news: Manchester City rail seats installation

Manchester City have announced the installation of more than 5,500 rail seats at the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester City rail seats are designed to lock into a folded position and give fans space to stand. The club said that these seats are due to be installed over the summer in the lower tier of the South Stand.

Even though standing at grounds is currently banned in England's top two divisions, these preparations are underway for what they hope will be the way forward. City said that their plan to install 5,620 rail seats followed extensive research in enhancing safety for persistent standing. Danny Wilison, City's Managing Director of Operations, said, "Whilst we will continue to remind supporters they should remain seated during matches, we are also pleased to inform them that the installation of a rail seating area means the Etihad Stadium will be ready … should the government bring forward legislation to introduce safe standing in the Premier League."

Meanwhile, Manchester City made it clear that there is no indication as to when a change in legislation may occur. However, safe standing across English football appeared to come a step closer last year. An interim report by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority found out that it had a positive impact on spectator safety.

Premier League news: Manchester City lead Premier League standings with teams on international break

Although Manchester City were not dominant from the get-go of the Premier League season, their mid-season resurgence in form has been nothing short of spectacular. The Citizens went on a 21-game winning streak in all competitions, only to see their run end against arch-rivals Manchester United. As a result of this stunning form, Manchester City lead the Premier League standings by 14 points from Manchester United in second.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola's men are still competing in all four trophies and will hope to achieve the unthinkable quadruple this season. Manchester City next face a tough challenge in Leicester City when the teams return from the international break.