Manchester City To Reduce 1,100 Seats At Etihad To Make Way For Advertising Hoardings

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City have been in exceptional form this season as they edge closer towards the league title with every passing matchday. With the scene of an action-packed stadium still a distant dream in the UK citing the coronavirus pandemic, fans sure must be missing out on Man City's display first hand. To further limit the audiences, the club has decided to reduce 1,100 seats from the Etihad to make way for advertising hoardings.

Manchester City news: Etihad Stadium capacity to be reduced by 1,100 seats

Man City have officially announced their plans to reduce the Etihad Stadium capacity by 1,100 seats. The current Premier League leaders have decided to reduce the number of seats from the North, East and South stands to make way for advertising hoardings, further expanding the scope of their revenge growth. With the reduction in the seating capacity, the number of seats will now be limited to 54,000.

The front rows of the Etihad will be removed for the second round of LED screens. The new concept resembles Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux Stadium, which gives the illusion of the height of the display being doubled. The club has also confirmed that season-ticket holders who are likely to get impacted by the decision will be relocated ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City news: Etihad's North Stand to be enlarged later

"As part of Manchester City's ongoing development works to enhance the Etihad Stadium the second row of digital signage will be installed in the lower stadium bowl," an official statement from Manchester City FC stated. The club also clarified its stand on the season-ticket holders, who are set to suffer. "Regrettably, a small percentage of seats allocated to both season card holders and supporters who purchase on match by match basis will be removed," read the statement.

Despite the reduction in capacity, Man City are already working on a plan to enlarge the seats. The club is in the process of chalking out an ambitious plan to enlarge the North stand, which will increase the Etihad's seating capacity up to 60,000 seats effectively.

Champions League draw to take place on Friday

Man City defeated Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 to secure a berth in the final eight. The first leg also ended on the same scoreline in Pep Guardiola's favour. Meanwhile, the Champions League draw for the quarter-final will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Cruising into the quarters! ðŸ˜Ž



We look back at our second leg win against Gladbach as we brought it to a century of goals for the season in the latest instalment of our official podcast! ðŸŽ§



ðŸ”· #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 17, 2021

House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw, while the live stream of the event will be available on the official UEFA website. Notably, the draw for the semi-final will also be determined around the same time.

Premier League table update as Man City edge closer towards glory

Man City now seemingly appear to be the clear favourites to clinch the Premier League title. Guardiola's men stay firm atop the Premier League table with 71 points after 30 games, which is 14 more than second-placed Manchester United. They next play Everton in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Man City website