Manchester City Tops Most Valuable Squad List; United & Barcelona Pip PSG

The CIES Football Observatory has published their findings of a new study regarding squad values of prominent European clubs. The study examined and estimated the 'squad transfer values' across the big five leagues in Europe. The figures were calculated on the basis of the exclusive CIES Football Observatory algorithm. And to little surprise, Manchester City ranked top while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich constituted the remaining top five.

What is CIES Football Observatory?

The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), an independent study centre located in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. The CIES Football Observatory specialises in the statistical analysis of football. Their mission is to advance the frontiers of knowledge for the sustainable development of football worldwide.

The English top division, the Premier League, dominates the top 15 list, with a total of six teams from the EPL including, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Arsenal. Then comes the Bundesliga (German top division) with a total of four teams including Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish top division, LaLiga, has three teams, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in the top 15. Lastly, the Serie A (Italian top division) and the Ligue 1 (French top division) have one team each, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. It is interesting to note that all 20 of the current Premier League clubs value above €120 million with Norwich City the lowest at €124 million, while all the other four of the five big leagues have at least six clubs with a transfer value of lower than €100 million.

Manchester City, having the most valuable squad comes as no surprise with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, to just name a few of their star players. What was surprising was seeing PSG so down the list on 8th, they previously had Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and recently they added Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi to their ranks so seeing them so down the list does surprise people. Barcelona being 4th also comes as a surprise given that they lost Lionel Messi and have not added many players other than Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to their ranks, adding to it, their poor form in the ongoing as well as previous seasons.

Top 15 Club Squads' Estimated Transfer Values

Take a look at the top 15 squad transfer values from the big five leagues:

No. Club Est. Squad values League 1 Manchester City €1.280 billion English Premier League 2 Manchester United €1.214 billion English Premier League 3 Chelsea FC €946 million English Premier League 4 FC Barcelona €896 million LaLiga 5 Bayern Munich €890 million Bundesliga 6 Liverpool FC €868 million English Premier League 7 Real Madrid CF €846 million LaLiga 8 Paris Saint-Germain €808 million Ligue 1 9 Borussia Dortmund €687 million Bundesliga 10 Atletico Madrid €662 million LaLiga 11 Juventus FC €618 million Serie A 12 RB Leipzig €590 million Bundesliga 13 Tottenham Hotspur €568 million English Premier League 14 Arsenal FC €563 million English Premier League 15 Bayer Leverkusen €537 million Bundesliga

(Image: AP/@ManUtd/Twitter)