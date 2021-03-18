Manchester City Transfer News: PL Giants Favourites To Sign Jack Grealish In Summer

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the talk of the town as the Sky Blues have established their dominance in the Premier League this season. After a poor start to the campaign, the 2019 PL champions have picked up pace and have blown away their opponents by registering 22 wins from 30 games in the league this season. With 70 points to their name, they hold a massive 15 points' lead over neighbours and arch-rivals Manchester United who are placed second on the Premier League table with 57 points against their tally. With just two months to go for the summer transfer window to open up, we take a look at Manchester City transfer news as Pep Guardiola's side is being reported to be in the race to sign Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish transfer: Jack Grealish to Man City?

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been in the limelight quite often with the English international constantly pleasing fans and football pundits all across the globe with his stellar performances. The 25-year-old midfielder is destined to play for clubs bigger than Aston villa and is often been linked to Premier League’s clubs since his arrival to the top tier of English football. The Aston Villa star has been particularly rumoured for a move away from Villa Park with both Manchester clubs reported having a strong interest in the English attacker.

Manchester United tried to sign the Aston Villa skipper last summer but failed to do so which led to Jack Grealish signing a five-year deal with Aston Villa and extending his stay at his boyhood club. The Claret and Blue have managed to keep hold of him now, but rumours surrounding Grealish's transfer just keep on popping up.

Currently having a fantastic season with Aston Villa, Jack Grealish is reportedly now a major transfer target for Pep Guardiola with the Spanish tactician reported to have expressed his intent to sign the Aston Villa midfielder with the club hierarchy. The 25-year-old Aston Villa midfielder could be tempted to play Champions League football and willing to make a move in order to test himself in the biggest club competition while also having the opportunity to play under a great manager like Pep Guardiola.

If Manchester City ends up making a move for the Englishman, they will have to open up their pockets as the Aston Villa midfielder will not come cheap. Multiple reports suggest that Jack Grealish could end up costing around £100 million to Pep Guardiola with Aston Villa in no hurry to let go of one of their most prized assets.