Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: How to watch Premier League in India, UK and US

Manchester City are set to host Arsenal in a potential title decider at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League. Arsenal cannot take things for granted as a loss would certainly hand City an undue advantage in the title race. On the back of three draws in the top flight, the Gunners are in severe need of some dominating performances and one needs to come in the next clash.
Manchester City's current form would give them an upper hand against the North Londoners but Mikel Arteta has done a commendable job and would put up a valiant display against the side he had coached alongside Pep Guardiola. A Riyad Mahrez hattrick proved to be enough as City eased their way to the FA Cup final and the treble dream is still very match live.
Let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Manchester City vs Arsenal match in the Premier League taking place at the Etihad Stadium.
Where is the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match being held?
- The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place at Etihad Stadium.
When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?
- The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match in India?
- The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal can be watched live on the Star Sports network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
How can we watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming in India?
- The live stream of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on Disney-Hotstar. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match in the UK and the USA?
- The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal can be watched live on BT Sport 1. The live stream of this match will be available on the BT Sport app and website. The match will start at 8:00 PM in the UK on Wednesday. The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be can be watched live on the streaming service Peacock. The match will start at 3 PM EDT on Wednesday.