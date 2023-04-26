Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: How to watch Premier League in India, UK and US

Manchester City are set to host Arsenal in a potential title decider at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League. Arsenal cannot take things for granted as a loss would certainly hand City an undue advantage in the title race. On the back of three draws in the top flight, the Gunners are in severe need of some dominating performances and one needs to come in the next clash.

Manchester City's current form would give them an upper hand against the North Londoners but Mikel Arteta has done a commendable job and would put up a valiant display against the side he had coached alongside Pep Guardiola. A Riyad Mahrez hattrick proved to be enough as City eased their way to the FA Cup final and the treble dream is still very match live.

Let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Manchester City vs Arsenal match in the Premier League taking place at the Etihad Stadium.